Jones leads Clarinda past Wolverines

The Clarinda boys basketball team handed East Mills its second loss of the season, while the Clarinda girls lost a close one against the Wolverines Thursday, Jan. 26, at Clarinda High School.

The Cardinal boys won 51-45, while the Cardinal girls took a 58-54 loss.

The Clarinda boys led 14-12 after the first quarter, 24-23 at halftime and 33-32 after the third quarter before being able to find a little cushion late.

Isaac Jones had a big day for the Cardinals with 19 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Tadyn Brown added 15 points, four assists, three steals and three rebounds and Wyatt Schmitt contributed 14 points and three assists for the Cardinals, who improved to 9-8 on the season.

Creighton Tuzzio scored two points and Kyle Wagoner had the other point for Clarinda. Andrew Jones contributed three rebounds.

The Clarinda girls fell behind 18-9 after the first quarter, but cut the deficit to 29-23 at halftime and tied the game at 42 heading into the final period.

Taylor Cole led Clarinda’s scoring effort with 19 points. Addy Wagoner added 13 as the Cardinals fell to 6-12 on the season.

Bailey Nordyke pitched in seven points and Kylie Meier scored six for the Cardinals. Jerzee Knight and Sage Howard added four points each and Carsen Wellhausen scored one.

The Clarinda girls are back home Monday to play Savannah, Missouri, while the Clarinda are home again Tuesday for a game with Glenwood.