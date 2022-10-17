Jones leads Shenandoah offense in home win

The Shenandoah Fillies ended the volleyball regular season with a 3-1 home win over Southwest Valley Thursday, Oct. 13.

Game scores were 25-14, 25-21, 24-26 and 25-21.

Shenandoah improved to 17-13 on the season and opens the Class 3A Region 3 Tournament Monday at Atlantic.

Genevive Jones had a nice night offensively, leading the Fillies with 11 kills. Kate Lantz added eight winners, while Ashlynn Hodges had seven. Lynnae Green and Jenna Burdorf finished with six kills each and Caroline Rogers recorded three. Peyton Athen ended the day with 19 assists, with Aliyah Parker adding 15 for Shenandoah. Macey Finlay finished with three assists.

Athen led the Shenandoah defense with 19 digs. Finlay added 15 digs and Hodges also reached double digits with 10. Parker finished with eight digs, Green and Sylvia Hennings finished with four each, Rogers and Jones had three and Burdorf two.

The Fillies recorded 27 blocks, led by Green’s nine. Jones finished with six blocks, Burdorf had five and Rogers and Hodges both had three.

The Fillies were 91% from the service line, with Hennings leading the team with four aces. Finlay added three ace serves, while Parker, Burdorf and Athen all had two.