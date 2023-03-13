Clarinda senior Isaac Jones was named the meet MVP as he helped the Cardinals to a runner-up finish at the Iowa Association of Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Class 2A Indoor State Track and Field Championships, contested Friday, March 10, at Iowa State University.

Jones won the high jump, finished third in the long jump and was part of two place-winning relays as Clarinda scored 62 points, trailing only Des Moines Christian’s 65.

Shenandoah scored 17 points to tie for 10th in a field that consisted of 31 teams that scored points.

The Clarinda and Shenandoah girls teams were scheduled to run Thursday at Iowa State, but snowy weather kept both teams from making the trip.

Jones won the high jump title with a leap of 6 feet, 5 inches and was also third in the long jump with a top leap of 21-1.25. Teammate Tadyn Brown finished second in the long jump at 21-4.5.

Brown added a sixth-place finish in the 60 meter dash in a time of 7.35 seconds, just .01 off the 7.34 he ran in the preliminaries to qualify fifth for the final.

Brown and Jones were part of two point-scoring relays for the Cardinals. They were joined by Nathan King and Kaiden Roop in a fourth-place 4x100 meter event, finishing in a time of 45.58 seconds. Alec Wyman teamed up with Jones, Brown and King to take fourth in the 4x400 in 3:36.44.

Clarinda’s distance runners also had a big day with Treyton Schaapherder leading the way. Schaapherder finished third in the 1600 meter run in 4:40.12 and fourth in the 3200 in 10:18.55. Teammate Kyle Wagoner was just .02 behind Schaapherder in the 1600. Those two were joined by Wyman and Alex Lihs in a third-place 4x800 meter relay, finishing in 8:48.91.

The Cardinals were also sixth in the shuttle hurdle relay with the team of Xavier DeGroot, Roop, Levi Wise and Wyatt Schmitt crossing the finish line in 38.20.

Shenandoah competed in nearly as many events in Clarinda, but scored all of their points in two events.

The Mustangs placed twice in the 400 meter dash with Alex Razee racing to a runner-up finish in 51.73. Brody Cullin took sixth in the same event in 52.87.

Tyler Laughlin gave the Mustangs a third-place mark in the shot put with a best throw of 48-4.

Full Clarinda and Shenandoah results (Top 8 places shown)

60 meter dash: 6. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 7.35 (7.34 in prelims). Nathan King, Clarinda 7.50. Treyten Foster, Shenandoah 7.95.

400 meter dash: 2. Alex Razee, Shenandoah 51.73. 6. Brody Cullin, Shenandoah 52.87.

1600 meter run: 3. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda 4:40.12. 4. Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda 4:40.14.

3200 meter run: 4. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda 10:18.55

60 meter hurdles: Xavier DeGroot, Clarinda 9.51. Levi Wise, Clarinda 10.35. Ben Labrum, Shenandoah 11.15.

High Jump: 1. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 6-5.

Long Jump: 2. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 21-4.5. 3. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 21-1.25. Brody Cullin, Shenandoah 17-9. Treyten Foster, Shenandoah 15-2.5.

Shot put: 3. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 48-4. Kemper Long, Shenandoah 41-5.

4x100 meter relay: 4. Clarinda (Nathan King, Tadyn Brown, Isaac Jones, Kaiden Roop) 45.58. Shenandoah (Xavier Martin, Tysen Shaw, Treyten Foster, Cole Graham) 49.44.

4x400 meter relay: 4. Clarinda (Tadyn Brown, Isaac Jones, Nathan King, Alec Wyman) 3:36.44. Shenandoah (Brody Cullin, Cole Graham, Tysen Shaw, Alex Razee) 3:42.46.

4x800 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Kyle Wagoner, Alec Wyman, Alex Lihs, Treyton Schaapherder) 8:48.91. Shenandoah (Damien Little Thunder, Rafe Rodewald, Dalton Kellogg, Dylan Kellogg) 10:10.63.

1600 meter medley relay: Clarinda (Kaiden Roop, Wyatt Schmitt, Jonah Norton, Morgan Manes) 4:09.18.

Shuttle Hurdle relay: 6. Clarinda (Xavier DeGroot, Kaiden Roop, Levi Wise, Wyatt Schmitt) 38.20. Shenandoah (Ben Labrum, Tysen Shaw, Matthew Moutray, Treyten Foster) 43.31.