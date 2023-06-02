Clarinda’s Isaac Jones will continue his track and field career at the next level.

The two-time state runner-up in the long jump and 2021 state high jump champion recently signed with Northwest Missouri State Track and Field and will jump for the Bearcats. He held his signing ceremony Thursday, June 1, at Clarinda High School.

For Jones it was a tough decision, not just on which school to attend, but what sport to play. He said the coaching staff at the Maryville school sold him on both fronts.

“The coaching staff there wanted me for me,” Jones said. “I truly believe they want me to be the best person I can be, even outside of sports. They wanted me the most.”

Jones said he has had his heart set on Northwest for some time now, but just made the decision in the last few weeks.

Jones holds the Clarinda program record in the high jump and is second all-time in the long jump. He’ll continue both of those, and will add the triple jump to start at Northwest.

“I’m excited for it,” Jones said. “They have a very successful young group coming in and I’ll be part of a great freshmen class.”

Jones also starred for the football, basketball and baseball teams during his Clarinda sports career and said it’s been a great four years.

“(Clarinda) brought in a bunch of great, young coaches who wanted us to be successful,” Jones said. “They brought me and the rest of my class along to change the culture around here and I feel we did a good job of starting that off.”

He said going forward it’s about consistency if he’s going to continue his track and field success at the next level.

“It’s about working every day,” Jones said. “Whether that’s getting in the weight room, going on a run or eating right. Doing the little things right leads to big things.”

Jones plans to major in graphic design.