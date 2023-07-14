The Clarinda A’s couldn’t hold a 5-0 lead, losing 7-5 at Joplin Thursday, July 13.

The A’s scored single runs in the second and third innings and then added three in the fourth to lead 5-0. Joplin answered with one in the home fourth and then scored two runs in each of the next three frames to earn the win.

A Junior Barajas home run opened the scoring for Clarinda and then Anthony Pomilia singled in a run in the third.

A pair of one-out walks started Clarinda’s rally in the fourth. Luke Stout then singled in a run, Gavin Long drove one in on a groundout and then Cole Warehime doubled in Stout giving Clarinda a 5-0 lead.

Joplin’s seven runs came on just four hits as the Outlaws scored a run without a hit in the fourth and then put up two runs without a hit in the sixth as A’s pitching hit four different Outlaws in the inning.

A pair of walks started Joplin’s seventh inning before a sacrifice fly gave the Outlaws their first lead. They added an RBI single for the final margin.

Joplin relief pitcher Caden Myers threw three perfect innings to finish off the win for the Outlaws.

The A’s used four different pitchers with Charlie Horne starting the game, striking out three, and being charged with three hits and three earned runs in five innings. Jay Kennedy and Ben Zehr gave up two runs each over the next two innings and then Brock Wallace pitched a perfect ninth.

Barajas, Warehime and Stout all had two hits to lead Clarinda’s offensive effort. Stout scored two of Clarinda’s five runs. Long and Pomilia finished with a hit and an RBI each.

The A’s fell to 25-13 on the season, 22-13 in the MINK League, one game behind St. Joseph. The A’s wrap up their southern trip Friday at Nevada.