Jorgenson 6th, Cowboys 8th at Mount Ayr

Sidney senior Cole Jorgenson wrapped up the regular season with a sixth place run at the Mount Ayr Ron Landphair Invite Thursday, Oct. 14.

Jorgenson finished in 18 minutes, 2 seconds, and led the Cowboys to an eighth place team finish.

Maryville (Mo.) had the top two finishers and rolled to the team title with 35 points. Jag Galapin ran a 17:03 to win the individual title.

Sidney was eighth out of 15 teams that put up a team score. The Cowboys scored 226 points, just two points ahead of Savannah (Mo.) and six better than Lamoni.

The Sidney girls had just two athletes in the field.

Makenna Laumann led the Cowgirls, taking 23rd in 24:21 while Kandra Laumann crossed 54th in 28:55.

Grandview Christian beat Martensdale St. Marys 62-63 to win the girls team title. Harrisen Bevan of Central Decatur won the individual title in 21:54.

Andreas Buttry was the second Cowboy athlete across the finish line, taking 38th in 20:26. Kyle Beam finished 47th in 20:48. Ladarius Albright took 90th in 23:05 and Christian Harris 95th in 23:28 to complete Sidney’s lineup.

Next for the Cowboys and Cowgirls is a trip to Southwest Valley Thursday for a Class 1A state qualifying meet. The top two teams and top 10 individuals at the Class 1A state qualifying meets advance to the state meet.