Jorgenson leads Cowboys to win in Corner Tourney

The Sidney Cowboys emphatically ended their four game losing streak with an 81-43 win over Griswold Monday, Jan. 17, on the opening night of the Corner Conference Basketball Tournament.

Both teams still have to play Stanton in the pool play section of the tournament.

The Cowboys jumped out to a 21-7 lead after the first quarter and extended the advantage to 37-16 at halftime. The lead grew slightly to 61-36 after three quarters.

Cole Jorgenson led Sidney’s attack with 25 points and added six rebounds. Kyle Beam and Braedon Godfread added 11 points each while Garett Phillips scored 10. Godfread nearly made it a double-double with nine rebounds. Beam contributed four assists and Phillips ended with three steals.

Matthew Benedict and Taylor McFail added six points each for Sidney with Benedict contributing eight assists, four steals and three rebounds and McFail finishing with three rebounds. Conner Behrends, in his return after missing the last three games, chipped in with four points and six rebounds.

Nik Peters, Grant Whitehead, RJ Rost and Jeryn Parmer all scored two points for the Cowboys, who improved to 7-4 on the season.

Griswold fell to 2-9 on the season.