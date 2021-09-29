Jorgenson places 3rd at Rock Port

Sidney senior Cole Jorgenson raced to a third place finish at the Rock Port Cross Country Invitational Monday, Sept. 27.

Jorgenson finished the five kilometer course in 19 minutes, 8 seconds, trailing only Riley Blay of Nodaway Valley (Mo.) and Mound City’s Keaton Zembles. Blay finished in 18:08 to win by 47 seconds.

The Cowboys had just four athletes in the field, one shy of being able to field a team score. Mound City’s 28 points beat Platte Valley by 14 for the team title.

Kyle Beam and Andreas Buttry were both in the top 20 for the Cowboys. Beam earned the final medalist position, placing 15th in a time of 22:11 with Buttry 18th in 22:32.

Christian Harris was Sidney’s final athlete across the finish line, taking 38th in 26:19.

There were no Sidney girls in the field.

Sidney next travels to Shenandoah Thursday.