Jorgenson puts up 30 as Cowboys run win streak to seven

The Sidney Cowboys came back from seven points down at halftime and Cole Jorgenson scored 30 points in a 64-50 win at Nodaway Valley, Missouri Friday, Feb. 4.

The Nodaway Valley girls made it a split with a 44-39 win over the Cowgirls in games played at West Nodaway High School in Burlington Junction. Nodaway Valley is the sharing agreement between West Nodaway and Nodaway-Holt.

The Sidney boys shot just 24% from the field in the first half and trailed the Thunder 26-19 at halftime. The Cowboys were 18-23 from the field after halftime, scoring 45 points to pull away for their seventh consecutive win.

“We got them spread out a little more in the second half and started to make stronger moves along with sharing the basketball,” Sidney head coach Kent Larsen said.

Jorgenson’s 30 points came in his best game of the year, according to Larsen. Jorgenson collected nine rebounds and had three steals.

Grant Whitehead scored nine points for the Cowboys with three assists and three rebounds.

“Grant gave us some huge minutes,” Larsen said. “We were missing Matthew Benedict, who was out sick, so Grant got extended minutes. He has really come on the last couple of games. He is realizing what he needs to do to stay on the floor.”

Garett Phillips added eight points, six rebounds and five assists for the Cowboys, who improved to 14-5 on the season. Braedon Godfread and Conner Behrends added seven points each with Behrends also securing nine rebounds and distributing three assists.

Taylor McFail scored two points for Sidney and Kyle Beam had one.

A statistical recap of the girls game will be added here when available. The Sidney girls fell to 13-7 with the loss.

The Sidney girls conclude their season while both Sidney teams wrap up Corner Conference play Tuesday with a doubleheader at East Mills.