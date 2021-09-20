Jorgenson runs to runner-up finish at Corning

Sidney senior Cole Jorgenson raced to a second-place finish and finished in less than 18 minutes at the Southwest Valley Cross Country Invitational held at Lake Icaria outside Corning Thursday, Sept. 16.

Jorgenson finished in 17 minutes, 58 seconds, just 22 seconds behind William Gillis of Central Decatur. Jorgenson was 14 seconds clear of Baylor Bergren of Red Oak, who finished third.

Jorgenson led the Cowboys to a fifth-place team finish with 135 points, just five behind Lamoni and three ahead of Martensdale-St. Marys. Central Decatur won the meet with 38 points.

The Sidney girls and Essex girls and boys all had just one athlete each in the field.

Andreas Buttry was next for the Cowboys, taking 23rd in 21:36. Will Bryant took 44th in 23:59. Ladarius Albright finished 51st in 24:57 and Christian Harris 74th in 28:30 for Sidney.

Tony Racine was the only Essex boy in the field and he finished 19th in a time of 20:45.

Essex’s Tori Sample and Sidney’s Kandra Laumann were part of the 58-athlete field in the girls race.

Sample finished 19th in 26:12 and Laumann 36th in 30:24.