Jorgenson takes fourth to lead Cowboy cross country at Treynor

Sidney senior Cole Jorgenson placed fourth in leading the Sidney Cowboys to a fifth-place team finish at the Treynor Cardinal Cross Country Invitational Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Jorgenson finished in 18 minutes, 27 seconds, trailing only Colin Lillie of St. Albert, Bryce Patten of Underwood and Treynor’s Cole Dooley.

Jorgenson’s teammate Andreas Buttry finished in 19th place with a time of 20:39, helping Sidney score 142 points and take fifth.

St. Albert’s score of 51 edged Missouri Valley by four for the team title.

Kyle Beam was next for the Cowboys in 35th in a time of 22:33. Christian Harris placed 54th in 25:10 and Will Bryant 58th in 25:36 to complete Sidney’s lineup.

Grace Zach was the only Sidney girl in the field and she placed 47th in 31:34.

Logan-Magnolia’s Courtney Sporrer won the race in 20:28. The Panthers had the top two and four of the top seven to score 30 points in winning the meet. Tri-Center took second with 59.