Jorgenson takes fourth to lead Sidney XC at Tarkio
Sidney cross country

Pictured are members of the 2020 Sidney cross country teams. Front row, from left: Kandra Laumann, Grace Zach and Makenna Laumann. Back row, from left: Cole Jorgenson, Kyle Beam, Christian Harris and Will Bryant.

 Photo courtesy Steve Meyer

Cole Jorgenson led a group of four Sidney athletes with a fourth-place finish at the East Atchison cross country meet, held Monday, Sept. 14, in Tarkio.

Jorgenson finished in 18 minutes, 17 seconds, just four seconds out of third place. Tyler Blay of Northwest Nodaway won the meet in 17:06.

“It was a nice effort from Cole on a fairly humid day,” Sidney coach Steve Meyer said.

Meyer added it was a new course this year, run completely on the Tarkio golf course and was “very hilly.”

Kyle Beam faded a bit late, finishing 14th in 21:31 while Will Bryant ran his first career 5K and finished 31st in 28:18.

Northwest Nodaway and Mound City tied for the team title with 35 points.

Grace Zach was the only Sidney girl in the field. Meyer said Zach had a “real nice effort” in finishing 14th in 28:19.

Jaclyn Riedinger of North Andrew won the meet in 22:05, nearly a minute faster than the runner-up.

Sidney cross country returns to the course Thursday at Southwest Valley.

