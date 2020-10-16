Jorgenson, Zach lead Sidney XC at Mount Ayr

Sidney junior Cole Jorgenson put himself in position to run for a state berth next week with an 11th place finish at the Mount Ayr cross country meet, Thursday, Oct. 15.

Jorgenson took 11th in 18 minutes, 14 seconds in the 107-runner field.

“The positive note is that 13 of the 18 teams set for our state qualifying meet were there,” Sidney coach Steve Meyer said. “Eliminating Maryville’s four top 10 runners puts Cole into seventh. We were missing Essex, Clarinda Academy, Van Meter, I-35 and Earlham. Earlham has three ranked runners, but Cole gave himself a chance to be in the top 10 next Thursday and that’s what I was hoping for.”

Kyle Beam wasn’t far off of Jorgenson, placing 23rd in a time of 19:51.

Maryville won the boys title with 54 points. Southeast Warren’s Randy Jimenez ran a 16:34 to win the individual title.

Meyer also had two girls complete with Grace Zach leading the way with a 27:09 to take 43rd. Freshman Kandra Laumann ran her first 5k of her career and took 47th in 27:47.

Rylee Dunkin of Twin Cedars was the individual champion in 20:28 while Mount Ayr won the team title with 56 points.