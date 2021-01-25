Kesterson finishes 4th at Harris Tourney

Kale Downey and Crew Howard won individual titles while the Clarinda Cardinals finished fourth at the John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament, Jan. 22-23 at Southwest Valley High School in Corning.
The Cardinals scored 121 points, trailing Creston/Orient-Macksburg, Winterset and Missouri Valley.
Southwest Iowa scored 24 points to finish 20th.
It was an unconventional two-day tournament to keep the number of fans at a safe level with COVID-19 protocols. The 106-145 pound weight classes competed in a full tournament Friday and the 152-285 pound classes competed Saturday. There also weren’t any consolation matches for athletes losing prior to the quarterfinals.
Clarinda had a champion on both days.
Downey went the distance in all three of his matches while Howard earned four falls, three of them in the first period.
Howard pinned Tristan Vorthmann of Tri-Center and Samuel Daly of Southwest Iowa in a combined 1 minute, 24 seconds to advance to the 220 pound semifinals. Jake Smith of Clarke/Murray took Howard into the third period before Howard’s win by fall. Howard then pinned Tallen Myers of Southwest Valley in the final, Myers’ first loss of the season.
Downey’s first match came in the quarterfinals at 138, a 6-0 win over Terence Sheley of Bedford/Lenox. Downey then earned an 11-0 major decision over Missouri Valley’s Fred Veatch in the semifinals before beating Garon Wurster of Creston/O-M 7-5 in the final.
Cole Ridnour finished second at 195 for the Cardinals. He won his first three matches by fall. Each match took longer than the one before it, but the results were the same, pinning Issac Monrroy-Nunez of Panorama, Carter Smuck of Winterset and Tegan Carson of Central Decatur. Ridnour then lost by fall to Creston/O-M’s Jackson Kinsella in the final, improving Kinsella’s overall record to 35-1.
Kaden Whipp finished fourth for the Cardinals at 106 while Tyler Raybourn and Logan Green ended fifth at 152 and 285.
Whipp split his four matches. After a win by fall in the quarterfinals over Kasen Cochran of Winterset, he lost a 19-2 technical fall to unbeaten Eli Becerra of Missouri Valley in the semifinals. Whipp beat Creston/O-M’s Justin Parsons 14-9 in a consolation semifinal before losing by fall to Drew Ehlen of Mount Ayr in the third place match.
Raybourn also split his four matches. He lost by fall to Kaden Bolton of Creston/O-M in the quarterfinals, and then won by medical forfeit over Jaydon Knight of Mount Ayr. Raybourn lost 6-4 in sudden victory to Jevin Christensen of Nodaway Valley before rebounding for a win by fall over Andrew Kennan of Bedford/Lenox in the fifth place match.
Green won three of his five matches to take fifth. He won by fall over Jared Henderson of Panorama. That pin came in the second period, the rest of his matches were over before the first period ended. He lost to Will Smith of Clarke/Murray in the quarterfinals, beat Nathan Messerschmidt of Riverside in the first round of consolation, lost to Connor Murray of Missouri Valley in a consolation semifinal and then beat Smith in a rematch to finish fifth.
Michael Mayer and Jase Wilmes both won a match for the Cardinals wile Karson Downey was also in the field.
Clarinda is off until the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament, which is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30, in Red Oak.
Kyle Kesterson was the only place winner for Southwest Iowa. He finished fourth at 138. He won his first two matches, by fall over Cayden Van Meer of Panorama and by a 6-3 decision over Jaxon Christensen of Nodaway Valley to advance to the semifinals. He lost by fall to Wurster, and then won by disqualification in his consolation semifinal. Christensen got the better of Kesterson in the third place match, taking a 13-8 decision.
Hadley Reilly and Daly both won a match for the Warriors at 160 and 220. Seth Ettleman, Gabe Johnson, Joseph Thompson and Chance Roof were also in the field.
The Warriors travel to the rescheduled Weeping Water Tournament Tuesday.