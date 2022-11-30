 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kesterson leads Warriors in 0-3 quad

  • 0
Southwest Iowa Girls Wrestling

Pictured are members of the Southwest Iowa girls wrestling team. Front row, from left: Payton Chaney, Triniti Thibodeaux, Bridget Kromminga, Clara Sapienza, Tatiana Orozco and Kaidynce Reafleng. Back row, from left: Alaya Gordon, Kayleanna Renshaw, Emily Kesterson, Madison Hensley, True Scott and Laney Morrical. Not pictured: Brooklyn Ramos and Braelyn Wilson.

 Photo by Aaron Lang

The Southwest Iowa girls wrestling team dropped all three of its duals Monday, Nov. 28, at West Monona.

West Monona competes as Western Iowa in girls wrestling and defeated the Warriors 36-18. Southwest Iowa also lost 42-28 to Council Bluffs and 33-18 to Sioux City North.

Emily Kesterson earned two contested wins for the Warriors. She was the only Southwest Iowa athlete to earn a contested win in the loss to Western Iowa as she pinned Marlee Pittet at 155 pounds in 50 seconds. Kesterson also earned a first period fall over Jules Thomas of Council Bluffs. Kesterson took a forfeit win in the dual against Sioux City North.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Clara Sapienza and Kayleanna Renshaw also won matches in the dual against Council Bluffs. Sapienza pinned Kassandra Hirsch-Rollins in the first period at 140, while Renshaw took an 18-10 major decision from Delilah Eloe.

People are also reading…

Brooklyn Ramos and True Scott took forfeit wins in the dual against Council Bluffs, while Scott and Sapienza did the same against Western Iowa.

Renshaw, Ramos and Tatiana Orozco all lost by fall in the dual against Western Iowa, while Renshaw and Scott lost by fall against Sioux City North. Sapienza dropped a 15-9 decision to Elizabeth Rubio of Sioux City North.

The Warriors return to the mat Friday at the West Point-Beemer (Nebraska) Tournament.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iran shuts out noise at World Cup but United States looms

Iran is celebrating the prospect of its first ever trip to the knockout stage at the World Cup following a disastrous loss and persistent questions about the civil unrest back home. But Team Melli has one more hurdle in the United States national team. Iran defeated Wales 2-0 Friday and collected the three points to rise from the bottom of Group B. England and the United States played to a scoreless draw. That set up a politically fraught match between Iran and the Americans on Tuesday that will decide which team goes through to the round of 16.

Analysis: Some of NFL's best Week 12 drama was off the field

Analysis: Some of NFL's best Week 12 drama was off the field

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Threatening to overshadow an intoxicating weekend in the NFL that began with a trio of Thanksgiving classics and included two successful do-or-die 2-point conversions was all the drama that happened off the field in Week 12.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews welcome new baby boy

Recommended for you