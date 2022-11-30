Kesterson leads Warriors in 0-3 quad

The Southwest Iowa girls wrestling team dropped all three of its duals Monday, Nov. 28, at West Monona.
West Monona competes as Western Iowa in girls wrestling and defeated the Warriors 36-18. Southwest Iowa also lost 42-28 to Council Bluffs and 33-18 to Sioux City North.
Emily Kesterson earned two contested wins for the Warriors. She was the only Southwest Iowa athlete to earn a contested win in the loss to Western Iowa as she pinned Marlee Pittet at 155 pounds in 50 seconds. Kesterson also earned a first period fall over Jules Thomas of Council Bluffs. Kesterson took a forfeit win in the dual against Sioux City North.
Clara Sapienza and Kayleanna Renshaw also won matches in the dual against Council Bluffs. Sapienza pinned Kassandra Hirsch-Rollins in the first period at 140, while Renshaw took an 18-10 major decision from Delilah Eloe.
Brooklyn Ramos and True Scott took forfeit wins in the dual against Council Bluffs, while Scott and Sapienza did the same against Western Iowa.
Renshaw, Ramos and Tatiana Orozco all lost by fall in the dual against Western Iowa, while Renshaw and Scott lost by fall against Sioux City North. Sapienza dropped a 15-9 decision to Elizabeth Rubio of Sioux City North.
The Warriors return to the mat Friday at the West Point-Beemer (Nebraska) Tournament.