Kesterson reaches milestone, SWI 8th at JCC Tournament

Southwest Iowa senior Kyle Kesterson won his 100th career match in helping the Warriors to an eighth place team finish at the Thunderbird Invitational, hosted by Johnson County Central (Neb).

The Warriors scored 80 points in the 16-team field, seven behind Lincoln Lutheran. Yutan scored 182 points to win the team title by 20.5.

Kesterson won his first three matches by fall, two of those in less than a minute at 138. He lost by fall to Keyden Uhrich of Lincoln Lutheran in the semifinal before winning his third place match by fall over Thaw Kwa of Lincoln Lutheran.

Andreas Buttry was Southwest Iowa’s top finisher on the day, taking second at 106. He won his first three matches by fall in the first period before losing 12-6 to Drew Krajicek of Yutan. He bounced back win a win by fall.

Samuel Daly also took third for the Warriors at 220. Daly won his first three matches by fall before losing 6-1 to Aiden Worthy of HTRS/Pawnee City in the semifinals. Daly won the third place match by fall over Brody Fischer of Red Cloud/Blue Hill.

Southwest Iowa’s Chance Roof competed in five matches, all ending by fall in the first period, to finish fourth at 285.

Hadley Reilly and Cade Smith also scored team points for the Warriors. Reilly won three matches on the day to finish seventh at 160.

Gabe Johnson won three matches at 120 and Dawson Erickson won two at 145 for the Warriors.