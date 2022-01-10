 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kesterson, Sapienza win titles at Logan-Magnolia

Southwest Iowa Wrestling

Pictured are members of the Southwest Iowa wrestling team. Front row, from left: Cade Smith, Gabe Johnson, Hadley Reilly, Andreas Buttry, Logan Allumbaugh-Richards, Laney Morrical, Braelyn Wilson, Tatiana Orozco and Madison Hensley. Second row, from left: Lillian Howe, Brayden Tobin, Chace Wallace, Philip Gardner, Seth Ettleman, Kyle Kesterson, Dawson Erickson, Landon Roof, Kurt Speed, Seth Herrara and Emily Kesterson. Third row, from left: Mason Dovel, Kolton Wilson, Chance Roof, Brexton Roberts, Lane Harris, Matthew Lamkins, Dylan Linkenhoker, Cooper Marvel, Samuel Daly and Wyatt Thompson. Back row, from left: Conner Rasco, Cody Dresher, Brogan Alley, Spencer Baier and Brandon Orozco. Not pictured: Alec Hobbie, Clara Sapienza and Riley Spencer.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Clara Sapienza and Emily Kesterson won division titles to lead Southwest Iowa at the Logan-Magnolia Girls Wrestling tournament Saturday, Jan. 8.

The girls tournament was divided into 11 weight divisions with between two and five athletes in each.

Sapienza won division seven, earning three wins by fall, two coming in the first period.

Kesterson won division eight, despite losing a match. All four of Kesterson’s matches ended by fall in the first period.

Southwest Iowa’s Braelyn Wilson and Laney Morrical also competed in division eight for the Warriors. Wilson was 2-2 and finished fourth while Morrical lost all four of her matches to take fifth.

Lillian Howe, Maddison Hensley and Tatiana Orozco were all in division nine for the Warriors. Nicole Olson of Missouri Valley was the only other athlete in that division and pinned all three Warriors. Howe finished second, Hensley third and Orozco fourth.

The Warrior girls are back in action Saturday at the Nebraska City Tournament.

