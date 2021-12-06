 Skip to main content
Kesterson takes title at season's first girls tournament
Southwest Iowa Wrestling

Pictured are members of the Southwest Iowa wrestling team. Front row, from left: Cade Smith, Gabe Johnson, Hadley Reilly, Andreas Buttry, Logan Allumbaugh-Richards, Laney Morrical, Braelyn Wilson, Tatiana Orozco and Madison Hensley. Second row, from left: Lillian Howe, Brayden Tobin, Chace Wallace, Philip Gardner, Seth Ettleman, Kyle Kesterson, Dawson Erickson, Landon Roof, Kurt Speed, Seth Herrara and Emily Kesterson. Third row, from left: Mason Dovel, Kolton Wilson, Chance Roof, Brexton Roberts, Lane Harris, Matthew Lamkins, Dylan Linkenhoker, Cooper Marvel, Samuel Daly and Wyatt Thompson. Back row, from left: Conner Rasco, Cody Dresher, Brogan Alley, Spencer Baier and Brandon Orozco. Not pictured: Alec Hobbie, Clara Sapienza and Riley Spencer.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Emily Kesterson won the 145 pound title to highlight Southwest Iowa’s day in the girls division of the Friday Night Fracas Friday, Dec. 3, at Nebraska City High School.

The Warriors finished tied for 14th with 41 points in the 25-team field. South Sioux City edged West Point-Beemer 140-139 to take the team title.

Kesterson was one of five Southwest Iowa athletes in the field and won all three of her matches by fall, including a pin in exactly one minute over Grand Island’s Adriana Cabello in the championship match.

Maddison Hensley won two of her four matches while Laney Morrical and Clara Sapienza were both 1-2 for the Warriors.

Hensley started her day with two wins by fall, but then fell by fall in the semifinal and consolation semifinal match at 185 pounds.

Morrical opened her tournament with a quick win by fall at 165. She then took Millard South’s Rowyn Wiltgen into the third period before losing by fall in the quarterfinals. Morrical was pinned again in the consolation round.

Sapienza lost her first match by fall at 152. She won her second match, beating Crete’s Ashaya Steele by fall late in the second period. Her final match went late in the second period as well before she lost by fall.

Riley Spencer was the only Warrior to compete in a six minute match and that started her day at 132, losing 3-0 to Millard South’s Brianna Hernandez. Spencer then lost her first consolation match by fall.

The Warrior girls compete Monday at Abraham Lincoln and then Saturday at Riverside.

