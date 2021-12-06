Kesterson takes title at season's first girls tournament

Emily Kesterson won the 145 pound title to highlight Southwest Iowa’s day in the girls division of the Friday Night Fracas Friday, Dec. 3, at Nebraska City High School.

The Warriors finished tied for 14th with 41 points in the 25-team field. South Sioux City edged West Point-Beemer 140-139 to take the team title.

Kesterson was one of five Southwest Iowa athletes in the field and won all three of her matches by fall, including a pin in exactly one minute over Grand Island’s Adriana Cabello in the championship match.

Maddison Hensley won two of her four matches while Laney Morrical and Clara Sapienza were both 1-2 for the Warriors.

Hensley started her day with two wins by fall, but then fell by fall in the semifinal and consolation semifinal match at 185 pounds.

Morrical opened her tournament with a quick win by fall at 165. She then took Millard South’s Rowyn Wiltgen into the third period before losing by fall in the quarterfinals. Morrical was pinned again in the consolation round.