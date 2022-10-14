King leads Essex, Bell Sidney in regular season XC finale

The Essex and Sidney cross country teams wrapped up their respective regular seasons with a trip to Mount Ayr and the Ron Landphair Cross Country Invitational Thursday, Oct. 13.

Essex freshman Riley King ran to a 12th-place finish in a girls field of 87 athletes, while Essex junior Tony Racine finished 19th in a field of 136 athletes.

King finished in a time of 22 minutes, 49 seconds, nabbing the number 12 position. Stefi Beisswenger of Audubon won the race in 21:11, while Mount Ayr edged Grandview Christian 61-65 for the team title.

Tori Sample was also in the field for the Trojanettes and finished 75th in 29:10.

The Essex and Sidney boys both had three athletes in the field, two shy of what’s needed to record a team score.

The team title easily went to Maryville with 40 points. Nodaway Valley’s Doug Berg won the individual title in a time of 17:16.

Racine finished 19th overall in a time of 19:15.

Ashon Kline and John Staley also competed for the Trojans. Kline was 103rd in 24:29 and Staley 115th in 26:44.

Flynt Bell led Sidney’s trio with a 53rd-place run of 20:50.Will Bryant followed in 82nd in 22:03 and Mavryc Morgan finished 122nd in 27:29.

Next for the Essex and Sidney teams is the Class 1A state qualifying meet Thursday, Oct. 20, at Southwest Valley.