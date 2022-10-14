 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

King leads Essex, Bell Sidney in regular season XC finale

  • 0
Sidney Boys XC

Members of the Sidney boys cross country team pose for a picture together during the Mount Ayr meet Thursday, Oct. 13. From left: Mavryc Morgan, Will Bryant and Flynt Bell.

 Photo courtesy Steve Meyer

The Essex and Sidney cross country teams wrapped up their respective regular seasons with a trip to Mount Ayr and the Ron Landphair Cross Country Invitational Thursday, Oct. 13.

Essex freshman Riley King ran to a 12th-place finish in a girls field of 87 athletes, while Essex junior Tony Racine finished 19th in a field of 136 athletes.

King finished in a time of 22 minutes, 49 seconds, nabbing the number 12 position. Stefi Beisswenger of Audubon won the race in 21:11, while Mount Ayr edged Grandview Christian 61-65 for the team title.

Tori Sample was also in the field for the Trojanettes and finished 75th in 29:10.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Essex and Sidney boys both had three athletes in the field, two shy of what’s needed to record a team score.

The team title easily went to Maryville with 40 points. Nodaway Valley’s Doug Berg won the individual title in a time of 17:16.

People are also reading…

Racine finished 19th overall in a time of 19:15.

Ashon Kline and John Staley also competed for the Trojans. Kline was 103rd in 24:29 and Staley 115th in 26:44.

Flynt Bell led Sidney’s trio with a 53rd-place run of 20:50.Will Bryant followed in 82nd in 22:03 and Mavryc Morgan finished 122nd in 27:29.

Next for the Essex and Sidney teams is the Class 1A state qualifying meet Thursday, Oct. 20, at Southwest Valley.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shenandoah adds girls wrestling

Shenandoah adds girls wrestling

The Shenandoah school board officially added girls wrestling as an athletic team for the 2022-2023 season during its regular meeting Monday, Oct. 10.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Recommended for you