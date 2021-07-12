 Skip to main content
King pitches West Harrison past Cowboys in regular season finale
King pitches West Harrison past Cowboys in regular season finale

Garett Phillips, Sidney

Sidney junior Garett Phillips whips the baseball across the diamond from his shortstop position Friday, June 11, during the Cowboys' win over Stanton.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

West Harrison pitcher Mason King struck out 13 Sidney Cowboys in a 4-2 Hawkeye victory Thursday, July 8, ending the regular season for both teams.

Sidney scored a run in the first inning, but the lead was short-lived as West Harrison scored twice in the home first.

The Hawkeyes extended the lead to 4-1 in the home fourth. Sidney got a run back in the fifth, but couldn’t find any additional offense.

Leighton Whipple, Cole Stenzel, Garett Phillips and Tyler Hensley had the four Sidney hits with Phillips and Gabe Johnson scoring the two runs. Whipple and Kyle Beam both drove in a run.

Johnson threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up just one hit and two earned runs while striking out one. Whipple then threw 1 2/3 innings and gave up seven hits and two earned runs.

The Cowboys fell to 11-10 on the season while the Hawkeyes improved to 19-7.

