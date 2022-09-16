King, Racine lead Essex, Bell leads Sidney at Southwest Valley meet

Essex junior Tony Racine raced to a fifth-place finish in the boys field and Trojanette freshman Riley King was eighth at the Southwest Valley Cross Country Invitational, held Thursday, Sept. 15, at Lake Icaria north of Corning.

Neither Essex team nor the Sidney boys had enough athletes competing to record a team score. The Central Decatur boys and Martensdale-St. Marys girls were team champions.

Racine crossed the finish line in 19 minutes, 27 seconds, losing out to fourth place by eight seconds. He was 26 seconds better than sixth. Vincent Carcamo of Central Decatur won the meet title in 17:42.

The Trojans had three other athletes in the field in Ashon Kline, Keaton Anderson and John Staley. Kline finished 61st in 28:12, Anderson 64th in 28:54 and Staley 65th in 29:09.

The Sidney boys had three athletes in the field, led by Flynt Bell’s 26th-place run in 22:01. Will Bryant took 50th in 24:35 and Mavryc Morgan 68th in 30:54.

King was 18 seconds ahead of ninth and 43 seconds back of seventh, crossing the finish line in eighth in 23:55.

Martensdale-St. Marys had the top three in the field, led by Karson Oberender in 22:32.

Tori Sample was the other Trojanette in the field. She finished 36th in 33:26.

Essex competes again Tuesday in Creston, while both teams run Thursday at Nebraska City.