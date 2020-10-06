Knapp leads Southwest Valley past Cowboys

The Sidney Cowboys managed just 110 yards of offense in a 51-14 loss at Southwest Valley, Friday, Oct. 2.

The loss dropped the Cowboys to 0-6 overall and 0-4 in Class A District 9 with district unbeaten St. Albert making the trip to Sidney for the regular season finale Friday.

Leighton Whipple ran for a touchdown and Jeramiah Ballan returned a kickoff for a score for the two Cowboy touchdowns. Cole Stenzel added a two-point conversion.

Southwest Valley rushed for 249 yards with quarterback Brendan Knapp producing 155 of those yards with three touchdowns. Knapp also threw for three scores as the Timberwolves improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the district.

Whipple and Stenzel ran for 40 yards each and Tyler Hensley added 31.

Whipple also caught both of Matthew Benedict’s completions in the game for 19 yards. Benedict also threw two interceptions.

Stenzel and Zach Sheldon led Sidney’s defense with eight tackles each. Nik Peters added six and Micah Aldana finished with 5.5.

Sidney’s first year of Class A football after playing 8-man for nearly two decades won’t end after Friday’s home game with St. Albert. Every team qualifies for the playoffs this season with the pairings expected to be released Saturday by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.