Knight, Herold, Foster reach double figures in loss to St. Albert

The Shenandoah Mustangs stayed close to St. Albert Tuesday, Feb. 3, but were unable to secure their first Hawkeye 10 Conference victory of the season.

The Falcons beat the Mustangs 60-48 to improve to 8-9 overall and 6-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Shenandoah fell to 2-15 overall and 0-8 in the conference.

St. Albert increased its lead by a small margin in each quarter as the Falcons led 14-11 after the first period, 34-28 at halftime and 46-35 after three quarters.

Braden Knight led the Shenandoah offense with 14 points while also finishing with eight rebounds while Blake Herold finished with a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Herold added three blocked shots.

Zach Foster was the third Mustang to reach double figures with 11 points. He also secured six rebounds. Brody Owen and Beau Gardner scored four points each with

Owen also totaling nine rebounds and three steals and Gardner five assists and three rebounds.

Evan Holmes supplied Shenandoah’s only bench points of the game as he scored two points.

Carter White led the Falcons with 16 points.

Shenandoah is home to play East Atchison Thursday and Kuemper Catholic Friday.