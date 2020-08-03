The Hawkeye 10 Conference wrapped up a condensed 2020 baseball season Saturday, July 25, by announcing its all-conference selections for the year.
Clarinda had four players named to the all-conference squad including two first team selections. Shenandoah added two all-conference players. The Cardinals named to the team were Cooper Neal, first team; Michael Shull, first team; Wyatt Schmitt, second team; and Nathan Lindsay, honorable mention. Braden Knight was a second team selection for the Mustangs, while Nick Mather received honorable mention honors.
A sophomore, Neal served as a third baseman and pitcher for Clarinda. Playing in 17 games for the Cardinals, Neal batted .358 with 19 hits, including three doubles, in 53 at bats. Neal also collected 14 runs batted in (RBI) to go along with nine runs scored.
On the mound, Neal finished third in the conference with a 1.14 earned run average (ERA). Although he only started one game, Neal made eight appearances out of the bullpen and finished with a 1-1 record. He held opponents to a .187 average as he allowed 20 hits in 24.2 innings and surrendered only four earned runs. He also fanned 26 hitters compared to issuing seven walks.
A junior, Shull was named to the all-conference first team as a utility player. Shull led the Cardinals with a .370 batting average as he collected 20 hits in 54 at bats with two of those hits being doubles. Shull showed he was dangerous on the base paths as he finished tied for seventh in the conference in stolen bases as he swiped 15 bags in 16 attempts. He also led Clarinda with 17 runs scored.
Shull also saw some time on the mound for Clarinda as he appeared in five games with three of those being starts. He posted a record of 1-2 with a 4.30 ERA. He turned in 15 strikeouts and 15 walks over 14.2 innings of work.
A freshman pitcher, Schmitt collected a second team selection for Clarinda. Schmitt started six of the eight games he appeared in and posted a record of 3-1. He was seventh in the conference in strikeouts with 34 in only 20.2 innings.
Schmitt was also seventh in the conference with a .098 batting average against as he limited teams to only nine hits on the season. He finished the year with a 4.06 as he was charged with 12 earned runs.
A junior shortstop, Knight joined Schmitt as a second team selection for Shenandoah. He started all 14 games played by the Mustangs and delivered a team-high .333 batting average as he collected 13 hits in 39 at bats. Those 13 hits included two doubles and one triple. Knight also plated eight runs, scored seven times and was successful on all seven of his stolen base attempts.
On defense, Knight delivered a .900 field percentage. He was tenth in the conference with 25 assists to go along with 20 putouts.
Both seniors, Lindsay and Mather earned honorable mention honors from the Hawkeye 10 Conference for Clarinda and Shenandoah respectively.
Lindsay finished tied for tenth in the conference with a 1.95 ERA. He appeared in four games for Clarinda with three of those being starts. Lindsay posted a 2-1 record and held the opposition to a .162 batting average. He tossed 14.1 innings and notched 15 strikeouts, while allowing only 11 hits and four earned runs. Lindsay also performed well on the bases for Clarinda as he was successful on all six of his stolen base attempts and contributed five runs scored.
Mather helped anchor the Shenandoah pitching rotation as he appeared in seven games and made four starts. He finished 12th in the conference with a 2.10 ERA to go along with a 2-1 record. Over 30 innings of work, Mather allowed only nine earned runs on 29 hits and five walks. He also racked up a team-high 25 strikeouts to rank in a tie for 13th in the conference.
