Kuemper runs away from Mustangs in second half

SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Mustangs stayed close to Kuemper into the third quarter, but a 13-0 Knights run put it away in a 76-56 win for Kuemper Catholic.

The loss was the 10th straight for the Mustangs and dropped them to 2-17 overall and 0-9 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Kuemper scored the final eight points of the first quarter to lead 18-10 after one and the Knights pushed the lead to 33-16 at the 2:15 mark of the second quarter. Shenandoah found some life from there, though.

The end of half run started at the free throw line, and then Brody Owen hit a 3-pointer to cut the Knights lead to 11 with 39 seconds left in the half. Kuemper’s John Mayhall hit a couple free throws, but the Mustangs got a layup from Owen, and then a steal and jumper from Cain Lorimor, all in the final four seconds, to make it a 37-28 Knights lead at halftime.

A Braden Knight jumper brought Shenandoah within 43-36 with 3:49 left in the third quarter, but Mitchell Badding hit consecutive triples to spark the Knights’ big run. Badding hit another triple just before the third quarter buzzer to make the score 59-40.

Kuemper extended the lead to as many as 27 about midway through the final period before the Mustangs came back a little for the final margin.