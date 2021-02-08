Kuemper runs away from Mustangs in second half

SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Mustangs stayed close to Kuemper into the third quarter, but a 13-0 Knights run put it away in a 76-56 win for Kuemper Catholic.
The loss was the 10th straight for the Mustangs and dropped them to 2-17 overall and 0-9 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Kuemper scored the final eight points of the first quarter to lead 18-10 after one and the Knights pushed the lead to 33-16 at the 2:15 mark of the second quarter. Shenandoah found some life from there, though.
The end of half run started at the free throw line, and then Brody Owen hit a 3-pointer to cut the Knights lead to 11 with 39 seconds left in the half. Kuemper’s John Mayhall hit a couple free throws, but the Mustangs got a layup from Owen, and then a steal and jumper from Cain Lorimor, all in the final four seconds, to make it a 37-28 Knights lead at halftime.
A Braden Knight jumper brought Shenandoah within 43-36 with 3:49 left in the third quarter, but Mitchell Badding hit consecutive triples to spark the Knights’ big run. Badding hit another triple just before the third quarter buzzer to make the score 59-40.
Kuemper extended the lead to as many as 27 about midway through the final period before the Mustangs came back a little for the final margin.
“They worked the post well,” Mustangs head coach Jay Soderberg said on Kuemper running away in the second half. “We made some adjustments, but then they started hitting from outside. We hoped they would miss a few, but (Badding) warmed up. We tried to keep them on their toes as long as we could and dirty it up with a few different things defensively.”
Soderberg liked the effort from all 11 that saw the floor.
“We got production out of the bench,” Soderberg said. “We played 11 in the first half and everybody had a job to do. The effort and intensity were great and we worked hard.”
Owen led the Shenandoah offense with 15 points while adding four steals and three rebounds. Knight added 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Lorimor was also in double figures with 11 points while adding four rebounds.
Beau Gardner, Zach Foster and Evan Holmes all scored four points for the Mustangs with Foster grabbing nine rebounds, Gardner five and Holmes four.
Nolan Mount and Zayne Zwickel scored two points each and Mitchell Jones scored one. Sam Martin and David Rendon also saw valuable minutes and Soderberg said he enjoyed being able to play some of the guys who don’t see a lot of time.
“Those guys work their tails off,” Soderberg said. “Guys like Mitchell, Sam and David. They come in every day with great attitudes and they work hard. They don’t get a lot of time, but I try to reward them when I can and let them show off their hard work.”
Noah Bauer led four Knights in double figures with 18 points as they improved to 7-12 overall and 2-8 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
The Mustangs wrap up the regular season with trips to Bedford Tuesday and Atlantic Friday.