Kuemper sweeps Shenandoah in Hawkeye 10 finale

The Shenandoah basketball teams wrapped up Hawkeye 10 Conference play with losses at Kuemper Catholic in Carroll on Friday, Feb. 4.

The Fillies fell 60-51 and the Mustangs took a 67-34 defeat.

The Shenandoah girls gave up 21 points in the opening quarter to a Knights team that won just its fifth game of the season and had lost five straight coming in.

Kuemper led 21-13 after the first quarter, 33-26 at halftime and 47-43 after three quarters.

Lynnae Green had a big night with 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Fillies. She made seven of her nine field goal attempts. Ava Wolf added nine points and 14 rebounds. Allie Eveland also had a strong night inside with eight points and eight rebounds.

Reese Spiegel and Macey Finlay added six points each for Shenandoah, with Spiegel distributing five assists and Finlay finishing with four rebounds and three assists. Brooklen Black and Caroline Rogers ended with three points each with Black collecting four assists and three rebounds.

It was the regular season finale for both teams with Shenandoah at 10-11 overall and 3-7 in the conference and Kuemper at 5-16 overall and 3-7 in the conference at the end of the night.

Zach Foster finished with 17 points and eight rebounds to lead the Mustangs as they hung right with the Knights through the first half.

Kuemper led 13-7 after the first quarter and 25-20 at halftime before pulling away with a 20-7 third quarter and a 22-7 fourth period.

Evan Holmes was next for Shenandoah statistically with six points and six rebounds. Nolan Mount provided five points and three assists. Seth Zwickel scored three points, George Martin had two and Dalton Athen one for the Mustangs, who fell to 3-17 on the season and ended conference play at 0-10.

Kuemper improved to 10-10 on the season and wrapped up conference play at 6-4.

The Mustangs conclude the regular season with a trip to Bedford Tuesday while the Fillies are off until the regional tournament opener Saturday at Atlantic.