Lamkins, Kesterson win tournament titles in Logan

Southwest Iowa’s Kennedy Lamkins and Emily Kesterson left the Logan-Magnolia Girls Wrestling Tournament Saturday, Jan. 9 with division titles.

Lamkins and Kesterson won all three of their matches in their four-athlete section. Lillian Howe won two of her three matches to take second place while Riley Spencer lost all three of her matches.

Lamkins earned three wins by first period fall. She was on the mat a total of 2 minutes, 48 seconds.

Kesterson opened with two first period falls, and then went the distance in a 5-3 win over Atlantic’s Carina Birkel.

Howe also started her day with two first period falls, but she lost her final match, by fall to Nicki Olson of Missouri Valley.

Spencer lost all three of her matches by fall.

Southwest Iowa at Winterset Tournament

The Southwest Iowa Warriors won their first dual of the day Saturday, Jan. 9 at Winterset’s Dual Tournament, but lost its final three.

Competing in Pool C of the 15 team Gary Christensen Dual Tournament, the Warriors opened with a 39-30 win over East Union. They then lost 60-21 to Waukee’s JV, 36-30 to Clarke/Murray at 56-18 to Woodward-Granger.