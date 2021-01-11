Lamkins, Kesterson win tournament titles in Logan

Southwest Iowa’s Kennedy Lamkins and Emily Kesterson left the Logan-Magnolia Girls Wrestling Tournament Saturday, Jan. 9 with division titles.
Lamkins and Kesterson won all three of their matches in their four-athlete section. Lillian Howe won two of her three matches to take second place while Riley Spencer lost all three of her matches.
Lamkins earned three wins by first period fall. She was on the mat a total of 2 minutes, 48 seconds.
Kesterson opened with two first period falls, and then went the distance in a 5-3 win over Atlantic’s Carina Birkel.
Howe also started her day with two first period falls, but she lost her final match, by fall to Nicki Olson of Missouri Valley.
Spencer lost all three of her matches by fall.
Southwest Iowa at Winterset Tournament
The Southwest Iowa Warriors won their first dual of the day Saturday, Jan. 9 at Winterset’s Dual Tournament, but lost its final three.
Competing in Pool C of the 15 team Gary Christensen Dual Tournament, the Warriors opened with a 39-30 win over East Union. They then lost 60-21 to Waukee’s JV, 36-30 to Clarke/Murray at 56-18 to Woodward-Granger.
The 15 teams were divided into three pools, which each team only matching up with the other four teams in their pool.
Seth Ettleman was the only 4-0 wrestler on the day for the Warriors. He took two forfeits at 106 pounds and earned two wins. He won one by fall and took a 12-5 decision from East Union’s Milo Staver.
Gabe Johnson, Kyle Kesterson and Samuel Daly were all 3-1 on the day with two contested wins each.
Johnson had a 7-3 decision over Waukee’s Bain Jepsen and a win by fall by 113. Kesterson earned his two wins by fall at 138 while Daly earned two victories by fall at 220.
Hadley Reilly was a double winner for the Warriors at 160 with two wins by fall.
Dawson Erickson, Chace Wallace and Joseph Thompson all won one contested match with Erickson also taking a forfeit.
The 1-3 day dropped the Warriors’ dual record to 5-10. They compete in three more duals Tuesday in Lenox against the hosts, Griswold and Red Oak.