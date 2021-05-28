Landwehr to take over for Larsen as Sidney AD

Logan Landwehr is excited to get started as Sidney’s new activities director.
The Sidney school board officially approved Landwehr as the district’s new 7-12 activities director during their regular meeting Monday, May 17.
Landwehr, who just finished his fourth year as a high school special education teacher in the district, will begin as AD with the start of the 2021/22 school year.
“I’m finishing up my master’s degree in administration this summer through Northwestern in Orange City,” Landwehr said. “It just worked out with coach (Kent) Larsen stepping back from that role. I talked with our principal and she thought it would be a good fit to get my feet wet in a leadership role. I decided to apply for it and luckily I got it.”
Landwehr takes over for Larsen, who recently resigned after serving in that role for 30 years.
Landwehr has been teaching for eight years, half of which have been at Sidney. His wife Paige is also a teacher and the head girls basketball coach in the district.
“We have made Sidney our home for right now,” Landwehr said. “We’re excited about the town and all the good things happening in it.”
Landwehr said Larsen has done a great job in the few years he’s been able to watch him as the AD and said he hopes to sit down with him early this summer to understand the position a little more. Larsen will still teach and coach in the district next year and Landwehr said he’ll “lean on (Larsen) a bit,” in getting started.
Landwehr takes over at a time where Sidney is in the middle of improving its facilities. A practice gym is part of an ongoing construction project to expand the high school building. The football field is also set to be remodeled, and that will include a new six-lane track.
“I’m excited with the bond issue the community passed,” Landwehr said. “That will really help Sidney in the long run.”
Landwehr will run an athletic department that has several coaches that have been in their position a long time and have achieved quite a bit of success.
“I just want to serve them any way possible,” Landwehr said. “Hopefully I can build a relationship with all of them and work with the booster club to make sure everything we have is up to date so Sidney can be successful.”
Landwehr said he’s excited to represent the school in this capacity.
“I’ll do everything I can to make sure Sidney stays successful in everything they do.”