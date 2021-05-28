Landwehr to take over for Larsen as Sidney AD

Logan Landwehr is excited to get started as Sidney’s new activities director.

The Sidney school board officially approved Landwehr as the district’s new 7-12 activities director during their regular meeting Monday, May 17.

Landwehr, who just finished his fourth year as a high school special education teacher in the district, will begin as AD with the start of the 2021/22 school year.

“I’m finishing up my master’s degree in administration this summer through Northwestern in Orange City,” Landwehr said. “It just worked out with coach (Kent) Larsen stepping back from that role. I talked with our principal and she thought it would be a good fit to get my feet wet in a leadership role. I decided to apply for it and luckily I got it.”

Landwehr takes over for Larsen, who recently resigned after serving in that role for 30 years.

Landwehr has been teaching for eight years, half of which have been at Sidney. His wife Paige is also a teacher and the head girls basketball coach in the district.

“We have made Sidney our home for right now,” Landwehr said. “We’re excited about the town and all the good things happening in it.”