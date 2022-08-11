Lang steps into AD role at Sidney

Aaron Lang is the new Activities Director at Sidney High School.

Lang takes over for Logan Landwehr, who left the district after serving as AD for one year. Lang said with Landwehr leaving, it was a good opportunity for him to step up.

“I really love athletics and everything it is about,” Lang said. “I saw what Kent Larsen did for the longest time through athletics and as a coach. Having someone like him help set the way for what I needed to do as a coach was great. I felt it was time to step in and fill that role. I’m excited to get off and running and hopefully do as much as Kent and Logan did.”

Lang is also the head wrestling coach and technology coordinator at Sidney, as he adds the role of activities director to his list of titles. He said Landwehr and Larsen had already done a lot of the work for the upcoming school year.

“I might get out of the classroom a bit more, but this adds some to the plate,” Lang said, “But, with the live streaming, I was at a lot of contests (last year) anyway. Now, it’s about having things accounted for and having help lined up is the biggest thing. Logan and Kent left me in a good spot with schedules and lining up officials, so now it’s maintaining those things, getting ready for the next year and taking what I know and putting my spin on stuff.”

Lang said he’s thankful to be leading a group that includes many experienced coaches. He said people like Donnie Sears and Amy McClintock in the district’s buildings will be helpful, as will Nicole Zavadil, who is the district’s high school band and choir director. He said it will also be beneficial to have coaches like Larsen and Steve Meyer, who have both served the district for many years, not far away.

Lang also enters the position at a time where some of the school’s most visible athletic programs have first-year coaches. Shawn Thompson is the new head football coach while Luke Buttry is now leading the boys basketball program. The district is still looking for this winter’s girls basketball head coach. Lang said that although Buttry and Thompson are new head coaches, he knows what he’s getting with them.

“I have been an assistant with both of them and they know the area and have been here longer than I have,” Lang said. “I have no doubt they will come in and be successful. Luke did a lot here over the summer and got things off on the right foot and the kids respect him. Shawn is taking over football and is in a good spot and is passionate about the program. I’ll do the best I can to help them lead and make the program go in the right direction.”

Fall season practices are already underway. The Sidney cross country and volleyball programs compete for the first time Thursday, Aug. 25, with volleyball at Tri-Center and cross country traveling into Nebraska to compete at Auburn. Football opens its season the following day at home against Wayne.