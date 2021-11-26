Large numbers, high expectations for Warrior wrestling

The sharing agreement between Sidney and Fremont-Mills has gone on for several years, but never has head coach Aaron Lang had a wrestling team this big.

There are about 35 athletes in the program, including eight girls who will have several of their own tournaments to compete in as well.

Lang has several talented returners back for the Warriors this season and expects to put a full team on the mat most nights.

Junior Samuel Daly is the only returning district qualifier for the Warriors, but senior Kyle Kesterson, junior Hadley Reilly and sophomores Gabe Johnson and Seth Ettleman all return after strong seasons a year ago. Ettleman and Kesterson won over 30 matches last season while Johnson, Daly and Reilly were all above 20.

Sophomores Lillian Howe and Emily Kesterson are expected to lead the Warrior girls this season.

The Warriors open the season Tuesday with a double dual at Woodbine and then travel to Treynor Saturday, Dec. 4, for their first tournament of the year. The Warrior girls will compete in their first girls tournament Monday, Dec. 6, at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.