Late field goal sinks Cowboys at St. Albert

The Sidney football team nearly pulled off their first district victory of the season, but a 32 yard field goal by St. Albert’s Nate Kay gave the Falcons a 9-8 victory Friday, Oct. 8.

It was Sidney’s sixth straight loss, but by far the closest of those six as St. Albert earned its first victory of the season.

The loss also wrapped up district play for Sidney. The Cowboys finish the regular season with a non-district home game Friday against winless MMCRU. The MMCRU Royals are located in Marcus, Iowa, 170 miles away from Sidney in the northwest part of the state.

Sidney scored the game’s first points early in the fourth quarter on a five yard touchdown run by Cole Stenzel. He added the two point conversion and Sidney led 8-0. The Falcons answered with their own score, but missed the two point try. St. Albert would get the ball back, and kick the winning field goal with just over one minute remaining in the game.

Stenzel led Sidney with 58 yards rushing on 15 carries. Matthew Benedict added 33 yards on the ground and also passed for 108 yards. Jeramiah Ballan and Conner Behrends both had three receptions.

Stenzel led the defense with 8.5 tackles. Nik Peters added six to with 1.5 tackles for loss. Both athletes also had a fumble recovery as Sidney fell to 1-6 overall and 0-6 in Class A District 7.