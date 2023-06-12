SIDNEY — The Sidney baseball team scored its only three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday, June 9, against Fremont-Mills, but fell three runs short of extending the game in a 6-3 loss to the Knights.

Fremont-Mills had just extended its lead from 4-0 to 6-0 in the top of the seventh when the first two Cowboys walked in the home seventh. Another walk came with one out to load the bases and at that point the Knights went to the bullpen for the first time all game, bringing on Ike Lemonds to pitch. Gabe Johnson greeted him with a sacrifice fly, which brought in Taylor McFail with the first Cowboy run, but also gave the Knights the second out of the inning. Elliott Ward followed with a double to bring in two runs. An error and a walk loaded the bases before Lemonds got Nik Peters to fly out to end the game.

“The kids didn’t give up and I’m proud of that,” Sidney head coach Brad Johnson said, “but we need to be a better hitting team. We work on that and try to get better every day. Defensively, we played pretty well. We had too many walks and hit batters (on the mound).”

Gabe Johnson started on the mound for the Cowboys and walked four Knights and hit two over three innings. He struck out four, but was charged with four earned runs. Seth Ettleman came on in relief and allowed just one base runner before the Knights had three straight hits on him to start the seventh, including two doubles, to add to the lead. He struck out two over four innings.

“Gabe may have been too wound up to start,” Brad Johnson said. “He was trying to throw too hard and be too fine and he walked a few and (Fremont-Mills) is a team that takes advantage of that. But he’ll get better. Seth came in and was hard to hit.”

The Cowboys had just three hits over the first six innings against Knights starting pitcher Kyler Owen, who struck out 10 over 6 1/3 innings. He was charged with all three Sidney runs in the seventh. Ettleman, Michael Hensley and Chace Wallace had the other hits for Sidney and Brad Johnson said his team has to figure things out offensively during a game.

“It’s just confidence,” Brad Johnson said. “Hitting is contagious. If you start hitting and can get comfortable in the box then things go well. The kids hit well in (batting practice), we just have to move that to the field, which can be a big mental challenge.”

The Cowboys fell to 3-6 overall and 3-2 in the conference. Fremont-Mills completed a regular season sweep of the Cowboys and stayed unbeaten in conference play.