SIDNEY – Sometimes a series of plays can quickly change the course of a football game and Sidney found that out the hard way in its season opener, Friday, Aug. 28, in a 34-22 loss to West Monona.
Sidney trailed by six early in the fourth quarter and put together a 14-play, 80-yard drive that took nearly six minutes off the clock, but the Cowboys couldn’t score. On the next play after losing the ball on downs, Spartan quarterback JJ Lander found Brad Bellis for a 99-yard touchdown pass that put the Spartans up two scores with 3:58 remaining.
The Cowboys led 22-8 at halftime in their first 11-man game in 19 years, but gave up three touchdowns in the third quarter. The big Cowboy drive started with 10:08 left in the fourth quarter. It started just after the Sidney defense had turned away West Monona on a drive that started at Sidney’s 23 after a Cowboy fumble.
Two Tyler Hensley runs picked up a first down to start the drive and then Hensley ran for nine yards and Matthew Benedict for six to bring the Cowboys nearly to midfield. Benedict connected with Leighton Whipple for 22 yards on a third and 17 play to keep the drive alive. Hensley ran for 18 yards on the next play, and then Benedict found Garett Phillips with a pass at the two-yard line two plays later. Benedict fumbled the first down snap, but fell on it for a short loss, and then Hensley ran the ball to the one. An offside call put the Cowboys inches from the goal line, but two straight dive plays from fullback Cole Stenzel failed to pierce the end zone and Sidney gave it up on downs with 4:12 to go.
The Cowboys picked up a couple first downs on their next drive after the long Spartan touchdown pass, but two sacks and a false start penalty ended their desperate attempt at the end.
“We’re disappointed with the result,” Sidney head coach Donnie Sears said, “but we can’t lose sight of the fact that with a little more than four minutes left we had put ourselves in position to take the lead. We were inside the one, but couldn’t move it in. We thought we could pound it and gain a half yard, but West Monona did a great job with a goal line stand. The game wasn’t over at that point though, but they made the long pass and changed the complexion of the game.”
The first half was about as great as Sears could have envisioned from his team in making the big step up to 11-man football for the first time.
The game didn’t start well. Sidney had the ball first and went three and out. West Monona then drove 81 yards on five plays with a 54-yard touchdown pass giving the Spartans an early 8-0 lead.
Sidney gave the ball up on downs in the red zone on its next drive, but the defense forced a three and out, giving the ball back to the offense just shy of midfield.
Hensley broke off a 37-yard run on the first play of the drive. Two penalties put Sidney in a fourth and nine situation at the Spartan 17, but Benedict found Whipple in the end zone with 2:34 left in the first quarter. The two-point conversion tied the game.
The Sidney defense made another quick stop and then the Cowboys scored the next 14 points without the Spartans possessing the football.
Benedict and Taylor McFail hooked up on a 24-yard touchdown pass to cap a seven-play drive to give Sidney the lead. They added the two-point play. A 15-yard penalty on the touchdown play allowed Sidney to kick off in West Monona territory. The Cowboys tried an onside kick and recovered, taking over at the Spartan 36.
A couple runs by Hensley gave Sidney a first down in the red zone. Benedict connected with Jeramiah Ballan at the two on a fourth down play, and then found Whipple in the end zone on another fourth down to give Sidney a two-score lead. They kept the lead at 22-8 into halftime.
“That was a good half of football for us,” said Sears. “We came off without missing a beat after getting punched in the mouth. We answered well and probably could have had a couple more scores on the board. It was a good first half and I felt good about how things were going. Our kids knew it was a two half game, they weren’t looking ahead, but West Monona made the plays in the second half and we didn’t.”
West Monona scored touchdowns on its first three drives of the second half. Sidney had a good drive while trailing 22-20, but gave the ball up on downs at the Spartan 30.
Benedict threw three touchdowns for the game, completing 16 of 24 passes for 163 yards. He spread the ball around to six different receivers with Whipple leading the charge with five catches for 44 yards and two scores.
Hensley rushed for 155 yards on 26 carries.
Next up for the Cowboys is a trip to Shenandoah Friday in the final non-district game of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.