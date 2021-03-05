Laughlin, Dickerson earn Mustang wrestling team awards

The Shenandoah Mustang wrestling team was a young one and a small one, but one that made good strides during the 2020-21 season.
The Mustangs capped the season with their annual banquet Tuesday, March 2, in the high school wrestling room, which was open to just the coaches and athletes.
Freshman Owen Laughlin was named the program’s Outstanding Wrestler and the Rookie of the Year while junior Logan Dickerson was named Varsity Wrestler of the Year.
Laughlin led the team with 28 wins and lost in an ultimate tiebreaker in a sectional match that could have sent him on to the district tournament. Dickerson won 16 matches and was the program’s only district qualifier.
Landen Newquist also won more than 20 matches and was the program’s only senior. Freshman Jacob Rystrom won 20 matches.
Those four were the only ones Shenandoah head coach Todd McGinnis took to the Hawkeye 10 Conference and Sectional tournaments.
McGinnis said one statistic that shows the improvement of the team was that they had 18 more six-minute matches this year than last year, and that’s with fewer wrestlers. McGinnis was happy with how his team stepped up and made sure they were in a position to improve all season.
“An important part of my speech at last year’s banquet was about accountability and being at practice,” McGinnis said. “We had 55 absences last year and a point I made was that you can’t be successful at anything if you are absent that much. This year I was proud to report we had six total absences. That’s a step in the right direction.”
The Mustangs also received the Excellence in Academics Award for a 3.0-3.24 Grade Point Average from the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
McGinnis said the team showed many good things this year and it was a good season overall.
“The team showed up every day ready to work and get better,” McGinnis said. “We had very little chance to win a dual with the number of wrestlers we had, but that never affected the way these kids prepared or stepped on the mat. I was very proud of them for the way they prepared.”
Going forward, McGinnis stressed it’s about making the time and effort to improve and said the athletes will have plenty of opportunities prior to the beginning of next season to make themselves better.