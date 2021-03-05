Laughlin, Dickerson earn Mustang wrestling team awards

The Shenandoah Mustang wrestling team was a young one and a small one, but one that made good strides during the 2020-21 season.

The Mustangs capped the season with their annual banquet Tuesday, March 2, in the high school wrestling room, which was open to just the coaches and athletes.

Freshman Owen Laughlin was named the program’s Outstanding Wrestler and the Rookie of the Year while junior Logan Dickerson was named Varsity Wrestler of the Year.

Laughlin led the team with 28 wins and lost in an ultimate tiebreaker in a sectional match that could have sent him on to the district tournament. Dickerson won 16 matches and was the program’s only district qualifier.

Landen Newquist also won more than 20 matches and was the program’s only senior. Freshman Jacob Rystrom won 20 matches.

Those four were the only ones Shenandoah head coach Todd McGinnis took to the Hawkeye 10 Conference and Sectional tournaments.

McGinnis said one statistic that shows the improvement of the team was that they had 18 more six-minute matches this year than last year, and that’s with fewer wrestlers. McGinnis was happy with how his team stepped up and made sure they were in a position to improve all season.