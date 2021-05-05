Laughlin launches discus into state top 5

Shull added two strong results on the track. He took second in the 110 hurdles in 15.93 seconds and finished third in the 200 in an even 24 seconds.

Brown finished fourth in the 100 while the Cardinals also had a sixth-place mark from Damon Nally in the 110 hurdles and sixth and seventh place finishes from Treyton Schaapherder and Mark Everett in the 3200.

The Cardinals finished no better than fourth in the relays. They took the fourth-place mark in the 4x200, 4x400, 4x800 and shuttle hurdle relays.

Cole Ridnour, Kade Engstrand, Nathan King and Mason McClarnon ran the 4x200. It was Michael Mayer, Alec Wyman, Jon McCall and Brayden Hayes in the 4x400. Mayer, Hayes and McCall were joined by McClarnon in the 4x800. Nally, Xavier Degroot, Tyler Raybourn and Jones competed in the shuttle hurdle.

The Cardinals were also fifth in the 4x100 and sixth in the 1600 medley relays.

Tyler Laughlin led the Mustangs as he continued to move his top discus throw of the season up the state ladder. He threw 158-9 Monday, beating his top throw by 11.5 feet and the field by more than 15.5 feet. Laughlin also finished seventh in the shot put.

Riley Backus cleared 6 feet to take the runner-up position in the high jump.