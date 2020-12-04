Laughlin leads Mustang wrestling in season opener

The Shenandoah Mustangs brought six athletes to their opening wrestling duals of the season Thursday, Dec. 3, at home.

The Mustangs managed to win just three contested matches and took a pair of forfeits in losing 51-6 to East Mills, 42-12 to Mount Ayr and 46-12 to Southwest Valley.

Owen Laughlin was Shenandoah’s leader of the day, finishing 2-1 at 138 pounds. Laughlin earned wins by fall over Mount Ayr and Southwest Valley and lost by fall against East Mills.

The other contested win came from Jacob Wolfe at 220 pounds. His first period fall earned the Mustangs six team points in the dual against Mount Ayr. Wolfe also won by forfeit against East Mills and lost by fall to Southwest Valley.

Jade Spangler took a forfeit win at 132 for the Mustangs, losing his other two matches by fall.

Landen Newquist didn’t earn a win but had a pair of six-minute matches at 145. He lost a tough 5-3 decision to Connr Gray of East Mills and took a 14-4 major decision defeat against Ely Rodriguez of Southwest Valley. Newquist lost his other match by fall.

Andrew Johnson lost by fall three times at 152 and Logan Dickerson wrestled just once, losing by fall, to an East Mills athlete.

Shenandoah’s trip to Friend, Neb. Saturday won’t happen because Friend wanted to make the tournament smaller this year. The Mustangs travel to Treynor for three more duals Tuesday.