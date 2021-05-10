Laughlin, Morales lead Shenandoah track and field at Hawkeye 10 meet

CARROLL - The Shenandoah girls finished sixth and the boys eighth at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Track and Field meet Thursday, May 6, in Carroll.
Clarinda sophomore Isaac Jones won a Hawkeye 10 Conference championship in the high jump, helping the Cardinals to a third-place finish.
The Cardinal girls also finished in the top half of the conference, placing fifth.
The Cardinal boys scored 98.5 points, well off of Lewis Central’s 141 and Glenwood’s 139. They beat fourth-place Harlan by 6.5 points.
“Lewis Central and Glenwood are solid teams,” Clarinda head coach Chad Blank said. “That seems like a lot of points, but we had some things not bounce our way a little bit. Lewis Central stole a championship in the long jump from us, that’s an eight point swing and that was the story of the night. We were right there with both, but just a little behind them. I’m proud of the way we competed. We wanted to score 100 points for sure. We landed just a little short of that, but I’m really proud of the guys.”
Shenandoah’s 36 points gave the Mustangs eighth place, three back of Kuemper for seventh and four points behind sixth-place St. Albert.
In the girls team race, Clarinda placed fifth with 44 points, just ahead of Shenandoah’s 38.5, which gave the Fillies sixth.
Glenwood won the team title with 155 points, one of four teams to break the 100 point plateau. The Rams were 19 better than runner-up Harlan. The Fillies were just 0.5 points ahead of seventh, 2.5 ahead of eighth and five points better than ninth place.
Jones cleared 6 feet, 6 inches in the high jump, his best leap of the season and easily the best in the competition.
“Isaac puts in a lot of work on his craft,” Blank said. “He’s been knocking on the door of 6-6 all year. His ultimate goal is to get back to the blue oval and hopefully jump big there. He almost hit 6-7 (Thursday) and I think he’s capable of that and 6-8 even. We can fix a few things on how he rotates over the bar and I think he can push 6-8 or 6-9."
The Cardinals added a pair of runner-up finishes in the field and double-placed in three of the four field events.
Logan Green was shot put runner-up at 48-5 and Michael Shull took second in the long jump at 21-5.75.
Tadyn Brown added a third-place leap in the long jump at 21-4. Crew Howard and Grant Jobe placed fourth and sixth in the discus with Howard’s best throw going 135-7 and Jobe’s 128-3. Cole Baumgart tied for fifth in the high jump at 5-6.
Brown added runner-up finishes in the 200 and 400. He ran the shorter distance in 23.04 seconds and the longer in 51.69. He was also seventh in the 100 in 11.52.
Shull was runner-up in the 110 hurdles, finishing in 16.06. Teammate Damon Nally finished third in the same event, despite not running in the fast heat. His final time was 16.53.
The shuttle hurdle was the best relay of the night for the Cardinals with Nally, Xavier Degroot, Tyler Raybourn and Shull taking third in 1:04.87.
Clarinda added a fourth-place run in the 4x800 with Mason McClarnon, Michael Mayer, Alec Wyman and Jon McCall in 9:00.47.
The Cardinals were also fifth in the 4x400 with McClarnon, Jones, Nathan King and Brayden Hayes in 3:43.97 and sixth in the 4x200 with Cole Ridnour, Kade Engstrand, King and McClarnon in 1:38.13.
The Cardinals were also seventh in the 4x100 with Ridnour, Engstrand, Wyatt Schmitt and Nally in 46.69, seventh in the 1600 medley with Raybourn, Schmitt, Ronnie Weidman and Mayer in 4:08.29 and eighth in the 800 medley with Ridnour, King, Engstrand and Hayes in 1:43.14.
Blank said his kids competed hard and many put up their best marks of the season.
“I tell them all the time just give me what you got,” Blank said. “I’ll never be upset with any of them if they do that and they did. They competed the best they could. Third-place is nothing to hang our heads about and it keeps us hungry.”
He said competing in a meet like this with a lot of bigger schools should help them Thursday when they compete for state berths in Class 2A.
“We need to have a little swagger, a little confidence when we get off the bus at Treynor,” Blank said. “This shouldn’t drag us down at all. I don’t care how good Treynor and Underwood are, we’re good too.”
The Mustangs were led by Tyler Laughlin’s runner-up finish in the discus. His best throw was 145-6.5. The Mustangs also picked up a third-place finish in the high jump from Riley Backus at 5-10.
“We have leaned on the field events all year,” Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said. “They have been good for us in scoring points and it was great for them to compete in the Hawkeye 10 like they did. We were right there in getting a conference champion. Tyler has come a long way in the last month and is throwing the best he has all year by far. He’ll continue to get better. This is just the tip of the iceberg of what he’s capable of doing.”
Shenandoah placed in just two individual running events. Carter Backus took fifth in the 110 hurdles in 16.62 and Alex Razee ended seventh in the 400 in 54.35.
The Mustangs’ best relays were fourth-place marks in the shuttle hurdle and 4x200. The hurdle team of Evan Holmes, Riley Backus, Ben Labrum and Carter Backus finished in 1:04.93 and the 4x200 team of Carter Backus, Riley Backus, Hunter Dukes and Brody Cullin crossed the line in 1:36.45.
The 4x200 team also ran the 4x100, taking fifth in 46.31.
The Mustangs were also seventh in the 800 medley with Morgan Cotten, Dukes, Cullin and Razee in 1:41.90.
“Our sprint relays and our hurdles competed well,” Ratliff said. “We were pretty close to our best time in the shuttle hurdle and our kids have some room to go there still. The sprint relays are pretty young with some freshmen there. It’s great to see them compete and it’s promising for the future.”
Mayson Hartley led the Clarinda girls with a four-medal night. Her top event was the 3000 meter run, in which she took runner-up honors in 11:12.91, lowering her own school record. She was also fourth in the 1500 in 5:19.62 and sixth in the 800 in 2:36.26. She also anchored the sixth-place 1600 medley team. She was joined by Maddie Sunderman, Faith Espinosa and Bailey Nordyke with a finishing time of 4:42.84.
“Mayson did awesome in that 3000,” Clarinda head coach Marilyn Wagoner said. “She battled the best I have seen her battle.”
Espinosa placed in both hurdle events for the Cardinals, taking fourth in the 400 hurdles in 1:10.03 and fifth in the 100 hurdles in 17.08. She was also part of Clarinda’s top relay of the night, a third-place run in the 4x100 with Taylor Cole, Aly Meier and Maddie Sunderman in 53.56.
“Faith worked hard,” Wagoner said. “She was working on a few technique things this week and ran her best races (Thursday).”
Paige Millikan placed in two individual events for the Cardinals before missing her final two scheduled events because of an injury. She took sixth in the 100 in 13.58 and eighth in the long jump with a best leap of 15 feet, 6.25 inches.
Ashlyn Eberly added an eighth-place mark in the 1500 in 5:29.27 for the Cardinals.
Clarinda added a sixth-place finish in the 4x800 relay with Cheyenne Sunderman, Chloe Strait, Eberly and Amelia Hesse in 10:56.57. They were also eighth in the 4x400 with Nordyke, Strait, Hesse and Cheyenne Sunderman, and eighth in the shuttle hurdle relay with Cole, Hesse, Strait and Teya Stickler.
Overall, Wagoner liked what she saw from her kids.
“The girls stepped up in terms of running their best times,” Wagoner said. “I told them the greatest part of the Hawkeye 10 is that it’s a challenge going up against the best competition in Iowa. We rose to it and ran our best races.”
Wagoner singled out Eberly and Strait for their performances, saying Eberly ran her best 1500 of the season and scored the team a point and Strait had her best mark of the season in three of her four events.
Going forward, Wagoner said this meet should help a lot going forward.
“It’s huge for our confidence,” Wagoner said. ‘We have been working on our 4x100 and our technique and handoffs there. We ended up third, which is huge going into (the state qualifying meet). That’s one we’re excited to showcase.”
Sara Morales scored 14 points in the throws to lead the Shenandoah girls.
She finished second in the shot put at 39-1 and third in the discus at 114-9. Teammate Mia Parker also placed in both throws, finishing sixth in the shot put at 35-8 and seventh in the discus at 103-5.
“It was great to see Sara back over 39,” Ratliff said. “She got back to what she threw to get her into Drake. If she throws like that next week, she’ll get in. She wants to make some noise at state too.”
Shenandoah also picked up points in the field from Kate Lantz, who tied for third in the high jump, clearing 4-8.
Shenandoah’s two other individual place-winners were seventh-place runs from Sarah Gilbert in the 400 hurdles in a time of 1:12.82 and Brenna Godfread in the 800 in 2:38.36.
The shuttle hurdle was Shenandoah’s best relay of the night, taking fourth with Gilbert, Allie Eveland, Hadlee Kinghorn and Alexis Zito in 1:17.29.
The Fillies were also seventh in the 4x800 with Godfread, Gilbert, Christene Johnson and Macey Finlay in 11:01.96, seventh in the 1600 medley with Eveland, Jenna Burdorf, Gilbert and Godfread in 4:44.87 and eighth in the 4x100 with Sydney Edwards, Eveland, Burdorf and Godfread in 55.87.
“The girls fought hard in the sprint relays to get everything we could,” Ratliff said. “We knew it would be tough to score in the individual events, so we really tried to make the best relays we could.”
Ratliff said for both of his teams, competing in this meet against a lot of bigger schools and strong teams should help them out a lot in their Class 2A state qualifying meet.
“This one won’t replace what you’re going to put on the line to go to state,” Ratliff said, “but hopefully it will get some of the nerves out for being in a big environment. The pressure was on and it was good to see the kids get out and compete. Going forward, they’ll be ready, they’re excited. Everybody wants to go out and compete at that state qualifying meet. It means a lot to be out here this year and hopefully we can make the best out of it Thursday.”
Full Clarinda and Shenandoah girls results – Top 8 places noted
Team scoring – 5. Clarinda 44. 6. Shenandoah 38.5.
100 meter dash – 6. Paige Millikan, Clarinda 13.58. Hailee Knight, Clarinda 15.13. Taylor Henderson, Shenandoah 15.88.
200 meter dash – Presley Jobe, Clarinda 30.17. Morgan Cook, Shenandoah 31.83. Kristen Smith, Clarinda 32.56. Taylor Henderson, Shenandoah 34.50.
400 meter dash – Chloe Strait, Clarinda 1:08.73. Hannah Milleson, Clarinda 1:13.45. Natalie VanScoy, Shenandoah 1:17.22. Lucy Martin, Shenandoah 1:25.49.
800 meter run – 6. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda 2:36.26. 7. Brenna Godfread, Shenandoah 2:38.36. Cheyenne Sunderman, Clarinda 2:44.90. Macey Finlay, Shenandoah 2:52.71.
1500 meter run – 4. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda 5:19.62. 8. Ashlyn Eberly, Clarinda 5:29.27. Christene Johnson, Shenandoah 5:35.14. Kelsey Franklin, Shenandoah 6:24.39.
3000 meter run – 2. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda 11:12.91. Molly Lihs, Clarinda 13:48.03. Aleigha Gomez, Shenandoah 14:01.12.
100 meter hurdles – 5. Faith Espinosa, Clarinda 17.08. Hadlee Kinghorn, Shenandoah 18.26. Teya Stickler, Clarinda 20.51.
400 meter hurdles – 4. Faith Espinosa, Clarinda 1:10.03. 7. Sarah Gilbert, Shenandoah 1:12.82.
Discus – 3. Sara Morales, Shenandoah 114-9. 7. Mia Parker, Shenandoah 103-5. Quinn Durfey, Clarinda 66-2. Lylly Merrill, Clarinda 65-8.5.
Shot put – 2. Sara Morales, Shenandoah 39-1. 6. Mia Parker, Shenandoah 35-8. Lylly Merrill, Clarinda 23-3.75. Skylar Ned, Clarinda 22-4.75.
High jump – 3. Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 4-8. Hailee Knight, Clarinda 4-4. Hadlee Kinghorn, Shenandoah 4-4.
Long jump – 8. Paige Millikan, Clarinda 15-6.25. Bailey Nordyke, Clarinda 14-4.5. Jenna Burdorf, Shenandoah 13-9.75. Morgan Cook, Shenandoah 12-4.
4x100 meter relay – 3. Clarinda (Taylor Cole, Faith Espinosa, Aly Meier, Maddie Sunderman) 53.56. 8. Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Allie Eveland, Jenna Burdorf, Brenna Godfread 55.87.
4x200 meter relay – Clarinda (Aly Meier, Taylor Cole, Presley Jobe, Maddie Sunderman) 1:58.21. Shenandoah (Jenna Burdorf, Morgan Cook, Alexis Zito, Allie Eveland) 2:01.25.
4x400 meter relay – 8. Clarinda (Bailey Nordyke, Chloe Strait, Amelia Hesse, Cheyenne Sunderman) 4:39.30. Shenandoah (Alexis Zito, Macey Finlay, Kelsey Franklin, Natalie VanScoy) 5:04.90.
4x800 meter relay – 6. Clarinda (Cheyenne Sunderman, Chloe Strait, Ashlyn Eberly, Amelia Hesse) 10:56.57. 7. Shenandoah (Brenna Godfread, Sarah Gilbert, Christene Johnson, Macey Finlay) 11:01.96.
800 meter medley relay – Clarinda (Aly Meier, Maddie Sunderman, Taylor Cole, Bailey Nordyke) 2:02.86. Shenandoah (DQ).
1600 meter medley relay – 6. Clarinda (Maddie Sunderman, Faith Espinosa, Bailey Nordyke, Mayson Hartley) 4:42.84. 7. Shenandoah (Allie Eveland, Jenna Burdorf, Sarah Gilbert, Brenna Godfread) 4:44.87.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 4. Shenandoah (Sarah Gilbert, Allie Eveland, Hadlee Kinghorn, Alexis Zito) 1:17.29. 8. Clarinda (Taylor Cole, Amelia Hesse, Chloe Strait, Teya Stickler) 1:25.91.
Full Clarinda and Shenandoah boys results (Top 8 places noted)
Team scoring – 3. Clarinda 98.5. 8. Shenandoah 36.
100 meter dash – 7. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 11.52. Michael Shull, Clarinda 11.63. Camden Lorimor, Shenandoah 12.44. Evan Flowers, Shenandoah 13.07.
200 meter dash – 2. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 23.04. Morgan Cotten, Shenandoah 25.25. Edgar Rodriguez, Clarinda 26.01. Tysen Shaw, Shenandoah 26.85.
400 meter dash – 2. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 51.69. 7. Alex Razee, Shenandoah 54.35. Jade Spangler, Shenandoah 1:00.54.
800 meter run – Jon McCall, Clarinda 2:12.90. Alex Razee, Shenandoah 2:14.61. Nolan Mount, Shenandoah 2:22.69. Alec Wyman, Clarinda 2:32.42.
1600 meter run – Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda 5:08.58. Mitchell Jones, Shenandoah 5:13.04. Mark Everett, Clarinda 5:20.14. Bryce McDowell, Shenandoah 5:44.79.
3200 meter run – Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda 11:26.72. Mark Everett, Clarinda 11:35.46. Bryce McDowell, Shenandoah 12:04.54. Rafe Rodewald, Shenandoah 12:40.22.
110 meter hurdles – 2. Michael Shull, Clarinda 16.06. 3. Damon Nally, Clarinda 16.53. 5. Carter Backus, Shenandoah 16.62. Ben Labrum, Shenandoah 17.99.
400 meter hurdles – Isaac Jones, Clarinda 1:01.81. Tyler Raybourn, Clarinda 1:03.86. Brody Cullin, Shenandoah 1:05.79. Evan Holmes, Shenandoah 1:06.20.
Discus – 2. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 145-6.5. 4. Crew Howard, Clarinda 135-7. 6. Grant Jobe, Clarinda 128-3. Kemper Long, Shenandoah 117-3.5.
Shot put – 2. Logan Green, Clarinda 48-5. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 39-11.5. Crew Howard, Clarinda 38-11. Jace L’Heureux, Shenandoah 38-10.5.
High jump – 1. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 6-6. 3. Riley Backus, Shenandoah 5-10. 5. Cole Baumgart, Clarinda 5-6.
Long jump – 2. Michael Shull, Clarinda 21-5.75. 3. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 21-4. Hunter Dukes, Shenandoah 17-1.5 Ben Labrum, Shenandoah 16-3.75.
4x100 meter relay – 5. Shenandoah (Carter Backus, Riley Backus, Hunter Dukes, Brody Cullin) 46.31. 7. Clarinda (Cole Ridnour, Kade Engstrand, Wyatt Schmitt, Damon Nally) 46.69.
4x200 meter relay – 4. Shenandoah (Carter Backus, Riley Backus, Hunter Dukes, Brody Cullin) 1:36.45. 6. Clarinda (Cole Ridnour, Kade Engstrand, Nathan King, Mason McClarnon) 1:38.13.
4x400 meter relay – 5. Clarinda (Mason McClarnon, Isaac Jones, Nathan King, Brayden Hayes) 3:43.97. Shenandoah (Alex Razee, Ashtin Perrin, Jade Spangler, Mitchell Jones) 3:56.14.
4x800 meter relay – 4. Clarinda (Mason McClarnon, Michael Mayer, Alec Wyman, Jon McCall) 9:00.47. Shenandoah (Nolan Mount, Mitchell Jones, Jade Spangler, Brandon McDowell) 9:49.57.
800 meter medley relay – 7. Shenandoah (Morgan Cotten, Hunter Dukes, Brody Cullin, Alex Razee) 1:41.90. 8. Clarinda (Cole Ridnour, Nathan King, Kade Engstrand, Brayden Hayes) 1:43.14.
1600 meter medley relay – 7. Clarinda (Tyler Raybourn, Wyatt Schmitt, Ronnie Weidman, Michael Mayer) 4:08.29. Shenandoah (Morgan Cotten, Evan Holmes, Ashtin Perrin, Brandon McDowell) 4:21.37.