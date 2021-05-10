Laughlin, Morales lead Shenandoah track and field at Hawkeye 10 meet

Paige Millikan placed in two individual events for the Cardinals before missing her final two scheduled events because of an injury. She took sixth in the 100 in 13.58 and eighth in the long jump with a best leap of 15 feet, 6.25 inches.

Ashlyn Eberly added an eighth-place mark in the 1500 in 5:29.27 for the Cardinals.

Clarinda added a sixth-place finish in the 4x800 relay with Cheyenne Sunderman, Chloe Strait, Eberly and Amelia Hesse in 10:56.57. They were also eighth in the 4x400 with Nordyke, Strait, Hesse and Cheyenne Sunderman, and eighth in the shuttle hurdle relay with Cole, Hesse, Strait and Teya Stickler.

Overall, Wagoner liked what she saw from her kids.

“The girls stepped up in terms of running their best times,” Wagoner said. “I told them the greatest part of the Hawkeye 10 is that it’s a challenge going up against the best competition in Iowa. We rose to it and ran our best races.”

Wagoner singled out Eberly and Strait for their performances, saying Eberly ran her best 1500 of the season and scored the team a point and Strait had her best mark of the season in three of her four events.

Going forward, Wagoner said this meet should help a lot going forward.