Laughlin perfect for Mustangs in Red Oak
Laughlin perfect for Mustangs in Red Oak

Owen Laughlin, Shenandoah

Shenandoah freshman Owen Laughlin leans on an opponent Thursday, Jan. 7, during Shenandoah's quad at Red Oak. Laughlin won all three of his matches.

 Photo courtesy Charm Carpenter/Red Oak Express

The Shenandoah wrestling team opened the 2021 portion of the season with three Hawkeye Ten Conference dual losses Thursday, Jan. 7 at Red Oak High School.

The Mustangs lost 42-24 to the host Tigers, 77-6 to Glenwood and 72-12 to Lewis Central.

The Mustangs won two of the three contested matches against the Tigers, but Red Oak took six forfeits compared to just two for Shenandoah.

Owen Laughlin earned a fall in the second period to start the dual at 132 pounds for the Mustangs and Logan Dickerson won by fall in the first period at 195. Jacob Rystrom and Jacob Wolfe took forfeit wins for Shenandoah.

Laughlin also won contested matches in the other two duals. He beat Sophie Barnes of Lewis Central by fall in the third period. Dickerson won by forfeit for the other Mustang points against the Titans.

Laughlin’s win by fall against Glenwood’s Trevor Hargens accounted for the only Shenandoah points against the Rams.

Shenandoah fell to 1-10 in duals this season, 0-6 in the conference. The Mustangs don’t wrestle again until the Mount Ayr Dual Tournament Jan. 15 and 16.

