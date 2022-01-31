Laughlin, Scamman, Dickerson 5th at Hawkeye 10 Tournament

ATLANTIC – Five of the eight Shenandoah athletes in the field finished either fifth or sixth in their weight class to earn a Hawkeye 10 Conference medal Saturday, Jan. 29, at the conference wrestling tournament.

The Mustangs finished the day with 53 team points to finish ninth place, which matched where they finished in the conference dual standings over the course of the season. Red Oak was the closest team ahead of Shenandoah with 70.5 points. The top seven all had at least 125 points, with Atlantic’s 238 beating Creston’s 228 for conference title.

Cole Scamman, Owen Laughlin and Jayden Dickerson finished fifth and Davin Holste and Brody Cullin took home sixth place medals for the Mustangs.

“There was a lot of good, some bad, but overall pretty positive,” Shenandoah head coach Todd McGinnis said about the day. “We had some guys on the podium, which is what we were shooting for. Everybody we had was a freshman or sophomore and I thought the intensity (Saturday) was a little new and something they weren’t quite used to.”

Dickerson stayed on the championship side of the bracket the longest, winning a tough quarterfinal match at 160 pounds, 3-0 over Kuemper Catholic’s Hayden Stout. Dickerson lost his next two, falling 15-0 to Red Oak’s Dawson Bond and 11-6 to Glenwood’s Tyler Boldra, before coming back and securing a third period fall over Atlantic’s Owen Hoover to finish fifth.

Scamman was the leader in team points for the Mustangs with 11.5, winning three of his five matches. He took a 7-6 loss to Creston’s Brandon Briley in the quarterfinals before two strong wins in the consolation bracket, an 18-2 technical fall over Kaiden Krajicek of Denison and a 16-7 major decision over Red Oak’s Joshua LeRette, to advance to the consolation semifinals. Scamman lost by fall to Luke Freund of Harlan, but then beat Lewis Central’s Derrik Gregory by fall in the third period for a fifth place medal.

Laughlin had a pair of close wins on the day to earn fifth place at 145 pounds. He lost his quarterfinal match 11-0 to Creston’s Triston Barncastle, but responded with a 19-4 technical fall over Bryce Van Baale of Harlan and a 1-0 decision over Adam Baier of Red Oak to earn a place in the consolation semifinals. Laughlin lost by fall to Glenwood’s Kellan Scott before earning a 3-0 decision over Tanner O’Brien of Atlantic to take fifth.

Cullin won a pair of matches on the day to finish sixth at 138. He had to wrestle a first round match and beat Denison’s Enrique Ledesma by fall to make the quarterfinals. Cullin lost by fall there to Kuemper’s Jake Irlbeck before earning a pin over Chase Roeder of Red Oak to make the consolation semifinals. Two losses by fall ended his day.

Holste started his day in the quarterfinals at 113, losing by fall to Zach Williams of St. Albert. Holste pinned Clarinda’s Ryan Skeripski to make the consolation semifinals, but suffered two losses by fall.

McGinnis said it was a positive day for his five medalists.

“Even from Thursday, which wasn’t a positive night for us, I saw a lot of good things,” McGinnis said, “from pressure on top to trying to get out on bottom. Things we worked on in practice, I saw (Saturday). Hopefully we can keep that up into something good for next week.”

Mark Hardy was the other Mustang to win a match, finishing seventh at 170. He lost his first two matches by fall, but then beat Austin Wear of Glenwood 5-1 in the seventh place match.

Jade Spangler and Ethan Richardson both went 0-3 on the day and ended eighth for the Mustangs. Hardy and Richardson haven’t wrestled a lot of varsity matches this year, but McGinnis told them he wanted them to experience this tournament.

“They work hard,” McGinnis said. “Mark has won some matches this year just because he outworks everybody. Ethan seems to gain experience each week. I wanted them to go out, score some points and see what they could do.”

The conference tournament was the regular season finale for the Mustangs as they now prepare for a Class 2A sectional Saturday, Feb. 5, at Central Decatur High School in Leon. The conference’s top two teams, Atlantic and Creston, will be there, along with rival Clarinda, Clarke and the host Cardinals. The top two athletes in each weight class will advance to the following Saturday’s district tournament.