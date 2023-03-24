Shenandoah senior Tyler Laughlin will continue his throwing career in the sport of track and field in college, and he’ll do it at the NCAA Division I level.

Laughlin signed his National Letter of Intent with University of South Dakota Track and Field Friday, March 24, in a ceremony at Shenandoah High School.

Laughlin made several college visits and had lots of good options, but said USD was the right choice for him.

“(USD) offered the best all-around package with a good track program and what I was looking for in education," he said. "I knew they had previous success in the Summit League and they have a history of pretty good athletes. This year, they won the men’s and women’s indoor conference titles, so I think that demonstrates I made the right choice.”

Laughlin has a cousin who threw at the Division I level and has been throwing himself since sixth grade.

“It was about eighth or ninth grade I made the decision that this is what I wanted to do beyond high school,” Laughlin said. “I have a lot of love for the sport and am a student of it.”

Laughlin is a track and field specialist and said he’s had a lot of great coaches over the years. He has worked on his craft 11 months out of the year for the last few years.

Before Laughlin travels to Vermillion for school in the fall, he has one more season of track and field at Shenandoah this spring and he said the goals are quite high, coming off a junior season that saw him place fifth in the Class 2A discus.

“I’m wanting the school records here in both the discus and shot put,” Laughlin said, “and to match or improve my performance from last year at state in the discus. I want to go to (the Drake Relays) and qualify for state in the shot put.”

The current discus and shot put school records at Shenandoah are the program’s two oldest. Jon Hawes has held the shot put record of 52 feet, 5 inches since 1968 and Don Offenbacker’s discus throw of 165-11 has stood since 1962.

Of the two throws, discus is the one Laughlin has had the most success in during his Shenandoah career and said taking down a 61-year-old record would mean a lot.

“It would be great to break a record that’s been standing for so long,” Laughlin said, “and solidify myself as probably the best thrower in the history of the school.”

Laughlin is the second Shenandoah athlete to sign to play a sport at the Division I level this school year, joining Blake Herold, who signed with Kansas football in December.

Laughlin plans to major in political science at USD, but said he’s unsure what he’ll do with that major yet.