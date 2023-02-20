DES MOINES – A trio of Shenandoah Mustangs competed at the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Wrestling Championships, Feb. 15-18, in Des Moines, with Owen Laughlin earning three wins to lead the team.

It was the first time in five years Shenandoah had competed at the state tournament. Laughlin, Jayden Dickerson and Jacob McGargill combined for four wins and represented Shenandoah well at the state tournament.

“It was disappointing to be that close with Owen coming away with some hardware,” Shenandoah head coach Todd McGinnis said, “but the boys represented themselves and the program in a positive way. They all gained some valuable experience that will make them hungry for next year. This week will motivate them in the offseason and hopefully pull the rest of the team with them.”

Laughlin saw a familiar foe in the first round of the 24-athlete bracket at 152 pounds. He faced off with Red Oak’s Adam Baier and Laughlin was able to grind out a 2-0 win with an escape and a penalty point in the third period.

Laughlin came back out later Wednesday for a second round match with Aiden Flora of ADM and Flora was able to secure a takedown in the final seconds for an 8-7 win. Laughlin trailed 4-0 after the first period, but scored a takedown and three near fall points in the second to lead 5-4 going into the final two minutes. Flora escaped to tie the match. Laughlin took the lead with a takedown, but again Flora escaped and then took Laughlin down in the final seconds to send Laughlin into the consolation bracket.

Laughlin responded well, though, with two wins Thursday. He beat Zeke Hoven of Winterset by a 9-3 decision in his first consolation match. Laughlin scored a takedown and three near fall points in the first period, and then a second period reversal gave the Mustang junior a 7-0 lead. After a Hoven escape, Laughlin secured another takedown to lead 9-1 after two.

Laughlin made quick work of Grinnell’s Maxwell Mintle in the third round consolation match, earning a fall in 1 minute, 26 seconds and advancing Laughlin into the tournament’s third day.

Benton Community’s Brenden Heying was Laughlin’s fourth round consolation opponent. After a scoreless first period, Heying escaped and added a takedown in the second period and then another in the third for a 5-0 win, ending Laughlin’s season at 48-7 and one win shy of a state medal.

“It was disappointing to lose in the blood round, but Owen has a lot to be proud of,” McGinnis said. “He has been a leader of our team all year, and not only verbally but by his actions. Everything he did this weekend was an example of that in the way he prepares for matches and the way he handles himself. He took huge steps forward the last couple years, and I have no doubt he’ll set his sights high next year too.”

Mustang sophomore Jayden Dickerson opened his tournament with a win at 170 pounds, and a quick win at that, pinning Michael Ohotto of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura in a fall time of 1:39.

Dickerson then drew defending state champion Nicholas Fox of Osage in the second round and Fox showed why he is one of the state’s best, leading 9-2 after the first period and then pinning Dickerson quickly in the second period with a fall time of 2:23.

Dickerson saw a familiar foe Thursday in the second round of consolation in Atlantic’s Jarrett Armstrong and Armstrong was able to advance with a 4-0 win on a second period reversal and a third period takedown.

“I know Jayden was disappointed,” McGinnis said, “but he represented himself well this week. Winning at the state tournament and wrestling tough will give him great experience for next year.”

Dickerson’s sophomore season ended at 43-12.

Freshman Jacob McGargill was the other Mustang in the state field and while he lost both of his matches, he wrestled tough.

McGargill was in a 5-0 hole after the first period against Anamosa’s Hudson Scranton in the first round at 145. McGargill was able to take Scranton down twice in the final two minutes, but could never put Scranton on his back to score the needed points to take the lead.

McGargill then competed against Charles City’s Nathan Lopez in the second round of the consolation bracket Thursday and Lopez won 8-1. McGargill scored his only point in the first period and trailed 2-1 after one. Lopez reversed McGargill and then earned two near fall points in the second. He added another takedown in the third.

“Jacob was pretty disappointed with the result, but he had some tough matches,” McGinnis said. “He learned some lessons this week, which will give him some great experience for the future.”

McGargill finished his freshman season with a 40-16 overall record.

All three state-bound Mustangs, as well as the rest of the team, return next season and McGinnis said it was a fun season capped by a fun state tournament.

“That fun (state tournament week) was earned before the season and during the season,” McGinnis said. “I’m proud of the guys for not only punching their ticket to state, but wrestling tough while they were here. It will give us a lot of motivation for next year.”