Laughlin's title leads Mustang wrestling to 3rd at Missouri tournament

Owen Laughlin’s 145 pound title led the Shenandoah Mustangs to a third place finish at the Mid-Buchanan (Mo.) Wrestling Invitational Saturday, Jan. 8.

The Mustangs scored 38 points overall, four behind West Platte. Mid-Buchanan rolled to the team title with 93 points. There were three teams within four points of the Mustangs in a 17-team varsity field, which was all Missouri schools except for the Mustangs. All teams were also allowed to field a junior varsity team that bumped the field to 27 teams.

Laughlin pinned his way to the championship. It took more than five minutes to earn the fall in the first round, but the next three pins were all in the second period as he took care of South Harrison’s Tony Tercero in the semifinals and Peyton Nickell of Platte County in the final.

Davin Holste, Jade Spangler and Jayden Dickerson all finished third for the Mustangs.

Holste won a 5-4 decision over Hayden Krentz of the Penney JV in the quarterfinals. Holste then lost 10-5 to Kris Whitford of Mid-Buchanan in the semifinals before winning by fall in the third place match.

Spangler earned a pair of pins at 132 before losing by fall to Dawson Fansher of North Andrew in the semifinals. Spanger beat teammate Cole Scamman, who represented the Shenandoah JV, by injury default in the third place match.

Scamman won two matches at 132, finishing fourth.

Dickerson pinned his first opponent at 160 and then dropped a 4-3 decision to Mid-Buchanan’s Colton Kirkham in the semifinals. Dickerson finished his day with a win by fall to take third.

Two other Mustangs placed on the day. Logan Dickerson took fifth at 195 and Jacob Rystrom sixth at 182.

Dickerson lost his quarterfinal match by fall to Mayson Edwards of West Platte, but rebounded with two first period falls in the consolation bracket.

Rystrom lost his quarterfinal match 6-4 to David Brown of West Platte. Rystrom won by fall and then by disqualification in his next two matches, before having to take a medical forfeit in the fifth place match.

Brody Cullin was also in the field and won a match for Shenandoah.

Next up for Shenandoah is the Mount Ayr Duals Tournament Friday and Saturday.