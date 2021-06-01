Lawrence advances to quarterfinals at state tennis

Shenandoah freshman Andrew Lawrence won one of his three matches in the singles bracket, while senior Reed Finnegan and junior Josh Schuster were unable to take a match in two tries in doubles at the Class 1A state tennis tournament Friday, May 28, in Waterloo.
The start of play was moved indoors because of rain in the Waterloo area.
Lawrence opened play with a three-set win over Dubuque Wahlert’s Sam Timp 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals.
“Andrew played an experienced senior from a very strong team,” Shenandoah head coach Brian Daoust said. “Timp had great placement with his forehand and liked to hit deep shots and he kept this as his main strategy all game.”
Daoust said Lawrence stayed consistent and limited the errors in winning the first set, but Timp was able to reduce his errors by a large margin to win the second set. Daoust said there were a lot of Wahlert fans in attendance, and as Timp gained momentum in the second set, the crowd continued to grow.
Lawrence’s match was the only first round singles match that went to three sets and Daoust said the crowd watching his match grew a lot in the third set with everyone other than the Wahlert fans cheering for Lawrence.
“The fans overwhelmingly became the Shenandoah cheering section and saw him pull out a great victory over a solid opponent,” Daoust said.
Lawrence stayed close with several games going to deuce early against third-seed Ben Craven of Boone in the quarterfinals, but they all went to Craven and he rolled late in a 6-0, 6-1 victory.
That dropped Lawrence into the second round of consolation where he faced possibly the hardest hitting opponent he has seen all year and fell 6-0, 6-0 to Trenton Link of Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Daoust said Lawrence hit some amazing shots and was great on serve-receive, but Link was overall too strong.
“Andrew’s biggest asset this tournament, by far, was his positive attitude,” Daoust said. “He made a commitment to that before he started and it was evident that he honored that. I told him he will never be the player he was before this tournament. He has grown and entered a new level of play.”
Finnegan and Schuster, like Lawrence, felt they had a good draw for their first round match in the doubles bracket, taking on Harrison Dahm and Colin Reis of Denison. Shenandoah’s number 1 doubles team had dropped a 10-3 decision to the Monarchs’ top team during the year, but they felt they could play with them. It wasn’t meant to be, though, as Dahm and Reis rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win.
“It was evident from the beginning that we were tight and overthinking,” Daoust said. “We just couldn’t keep rallies going. It wasn’t so much that Denison was hitting winners, it was that we were making errors. We didn’t play the type of tennis we typically do, and couldn’t get things going.”
Daoust said things improved a little in the second set, but they couldn’t win the big point they needed to take a game from the Monarch duo.
Daoust said their first round consolation opponent was probably better than their opening opponent as Declan Coe and Hugh Courter of Cedar Rapids Xavier earned a 6-0, 6-1 win over the Shenandoah pair.
“Xavier was one of the better teams in the draw,” Daoust said, “and they would eventually cruise to a fifth-place finish. Our level of play picked up a bit, but it was evident the more experienced team was Xavier. Reed showed a spark late with some power serves and a couple forehands to close out a few points and win a game. Josh got a couple of his crosscourt backhands in, but the duo was done after two matches.”
Daoust said all four of their losses were to eventual medalists.
Finnegan exits the program and Daoust said it was incredible how much he improved from two years ago and then over the course of the season.
Four of the six varsity players, including Lawrence and Schuster, return and Daoust said the postseason experience gained by everyone will be huge going forward.
“I’m very happy with the results for this season,” Daoust said. “We were fortunate to get the opportunity to see a lot of postseason play so soon. I hope we can find some players to fill in the gaps left from our four seniors that graduated. We have a strong nucleus coming back, but need to get more numbers out to be successful.”