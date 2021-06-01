Lawrence advances to quarterfinals at state tennis

Daoust said things improved a little in the second set, but they couldn’t win the big point they needed to take a game from the Monarch duo.

Daoust said their first round consolation opponent was probably better than their opening opponent as Declan Coe and Hugh Courter of Cedar Rapids Xavier earned a 6-0, 6-1 win over the Shenandoah pair.

“Xavier was one of the better teams in the draw,” Daoust said, “and they would eventually cruise to a fifth-place finish. Our level of play picked up a bit, but it was evident the more experienced team was Xavier. Reed showed a spark late with some power serves and a couple forehands to close out a few points and win a game. Josh got a couple of his crosscourt backhands in, but the duo was done after two matches.”

Daoust said all four of their losses were to eventual medalists.

Finnegan exits the program and Daoust said it was incredible how much he improved from two years ago and then over the course of the season.

Four of the six varsity players, including Lawrence and Schuster, return and Daoust said the postseason experience gained by everyone will be huge going forward.

“I’m very happy with the results for this season,” Daoust said. “We were fortunate to get the opportunity to see a lot of postseason play so soon. I hope we can find some players to fill in the gaps left from our four seniors that graduated. We have a strong nucleus coming back, but need to get more numbers out to be successful.”