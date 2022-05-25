Lawrence competes in second state tennis tournament

Shenandoah sophomore Andrew Lawrence’s second appearance in the singles bracket of the Class 1A state tennis tournament ended with two losses Tuesday, May 24, in Waterloo.

Lawrence opened his day with a 6-0, 6-3 loss to Joseph Li of Fort Dodge St. Edmond. He then fell into the consolation bracket where he lost 6-3, 6-4 to Joshua Roozeboom of Pella. Rain started to fall during Lawrence’s second match, forcing all matches to be moved indoors.

Lawrence said it was a little harder this year, based on the level of his opponent, but he enjoyed the opportunity to play at the state tournament again.

“The experience of playing at state was amazing,” Lawrence said. “It was a great atmosphere and there were great people.”

Lawrence felt he could have played better in his first match, but said Li was a “really great kid.” No-ad scoring was in effect in the consolation match and Lawrence lost multiple games at deuce to finish the tournament 0-2 after winning one match at state last year.

“Some things working for me were playing in the long rallies,” Lawrence said.

“Something I could have improved on was to hit better when they were at the net.”

Lawrence is a two-time state qualifier as a sophomore and said he wants to take a step forward next year and play into the second day to earn a medal.

“I’m going to work hard all year to try to earn that spot,” Lawrence said.