Lawrence headed back to state tennis tournament

RED OAK – Shenandoah sophomore Andrew Lawrence advanced to his second boys state tennis tournament with a runner-up singles finish at a Class 1A district tournament on a hot, windy day in Red Oak Monday, May 9.

Shenandoah seniors Josh Schuster and Eli Schuster fell just short of their state goal with a third-place finish, but will see their season continue as the Mustangs placed third in the team competition to advance to the preliminary substate round.

Lawrence qualifies for the Class 1A state singles tournament, which will be played May 24-25 in Waterloo. The Mustangs preliminary substate dual will be at Glenwood, who finished second in the team competition. The dual will take place at 10 a.m. Friday with the winner advancing to the substate final Wednesday, May 18, at Pella Christian. Four teams will play that day with the last team standing through two rounds advancing to the state final four.

Lawrence rallied in the district semifinal to earn the state tournament bid and nearly rallied in the final to win his second straight district title.

“I’m really happy,” Lawrence said on qualifying for the state tournament. “Although I wasn’t able to win the final, I’m pretty happy with it.”

Lawrence started the day as the number two seed and beat Logan Westlake of Southwest Valley 6-0, 6-0 and then Glenwood’s Will Getter 6-0, 6-1 to advance to the semifinals.

There he took on third-seed John Reynoldson of Clarke, who looked determined to roll to the state tournament himself, taking the first five games of the match. Lawrence won the next game and nearly had a second straight when Reynoldson went down with a muscle cramp in his leg, forcing him to use a medical timeout. Lawrence left the court and sat in the shade while Reynoldson was being tended to. Reynoldson finished the match, but it was all Lawrence from there. He ended up winning 12 consecutive games, going from 5-0 down, to a 7-5 win in the first set and a 5-0 lead in the second. Reynoldson won the next game, but Lawrence didn’t let another get away for a 7-5, 6-1 win. It was the second straight season Lawrence’s opponent had to use a medical timeout for cramps in a district semifinal.

“He got cramps and that helped me with momentum,” Lawrence said. “I came back 7-5 and just played my game. I just hit the ball the way I like to.”

The win clinched Lawrence’s place in the state tournament, but he still had a district championship rematch to play against Clarinda’s Nathan Brown. The two split two matches during the season, and split the first two sets of Monday’s final, before Brown pulled away in the third for a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 victory.

“Andrew has confidence but is also a realist,” Shenandoah head coach Brian Daoust said. “He goes into each match knowing what to expect. Mentally he is strong because he leaves previous points behind and is forward thinking. It’s just his second season of tennis, and he has experienced more high-level varsity play and unique situations than most players experience in a career. Physically, Andrew is built for the long matches. This is a big part of his confidence. It’s quite an honor to be a two-time qualifier as a sophomore and Andrew understands that.”

Lawrence won his first match at last year’s state tournament before losing his next two. Lawrence said the goals are the same for this year.

A video interview with Lawrence is available below.

In the team race, the Mustangs finished third with 12 points, just beating out Clarinda by one. Ballard won with 23 points while Glenwood finished second with 15. The Mustangs will travel to Glenwood Friday.

“We’re excited to get the opportunity to play on,” Daoust said. “The season is so incredibly short, so it’s great to extend that. We expected to be in this situation, but had to squeak in there.”

The Schuster brothers went in with expectations of advancing to the doubles state tournament and opened play as the number two seed.

They beat Kale Downey and Sant Dow of Clarinda 6-1, 6-4 in the first round, and then took down Clarke’s RJ McCoy and JD Sitzman 6-0, 6-0 in the second round.

That gave the Schusters a match up with Ballard’s Jacob Ross and Jayde Cattell, the number three seed. The Ballard team took a tight first set 6-4 and then took that momentum into a 3-0 lead in set two. The Schuster twins took the next two games, but the Ballard duo won the next three to earn the state tournament bid and deny the Schuster brothers a spot in Waterloo.

“Josh and Eli have developed into super strong players,” Daoust said. “They dedicated so much time to the sport and Shenandoah Schools as a whole. It has been so great to have their enthusiasm in the program and somebody to have a focus on tennis. You are lucky as a coach if you have one of these, but having twins has been a blessing. From park and rec (as youth) all the way through their senior year, they put a lot of time and dedication into their craft and they have improved so much.”

The Schusters did end their day with an 8-1 win over Tyler Harger and Carter Kirsch of Glenwood in the third-place match.

“It was nice to see their dominant third-place match,” Daoust said. “They started having some fun out there and played stress-free. I’m also thankful they will get to battle on in team play.”

The other two Mustang entries in the district tournament lost their first match.

Paul Schlachter and Dylan Gray drew Colby Calvert and Caden Miller of Ballard in the first round and lost 6-0, 6-4. The Ballard duo weren’t seeded to start the day, but ended up winning the district title, advancing to the state tournament.

“I honestly thought Paul and Dylan had a good chance to get to the final,” Daoust said. “They have played so well down the stretch. We knew it going in it would be a battle with the wind and that has been a struggle for them all year. There are no excuses as both sides faced the same conditions, but it was a factor that tipped the scales in favor of Ballard.”

Mustang freshman Drew Morelock also drew the eventual district champion in the first round, and lost to top-seed Nathan Brown of Clarinda 6-0, 6-0 in the first round of the singles draw.

“Drew had a rough draw, but he played great,” Daoust said. “Drew gained a lot of valuable experience this year that will be needed going forward with the amount of players we lose for next year.”

All six Mustangs will take the court Friday in Glenwood in the preliminary substate team round. Lawrence will take the court in Waterloo with first round action scheduled for May 24.