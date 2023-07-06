The Shenandoah tennis teams held their annual end-of-season banquet Sunday, June 25.
The boys team finished 7-5 and the girls 7-6. A few highlights for the girls, according to head coach Brian Daoust were: taking second place at the Fillies Invite, maintaining the Pyramid of Power against Atlantic in a dominant way, welcoming in a large class of six freshmen and building strong relationships throughout the year. A few highlights for the season, according to Daoust were: avenging close losses from last year against Clarinda and St. Albert and advancing Andrew Lawrence to the state tournament in singles.
Team award winners can be seen in the pictures at the top of the page.