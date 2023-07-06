The boys team finished 7-5 and the girls 7-6. A few highlights for the girls, according to head coach Brian Daoust were: taking second place at the Fillies Invite, maintaining the Pyramid of Power against Atlantic in a dominant way, welcoming in a large class of six freshmen and building strong relationships throughout the year. A few highlights for the season, according to Daoust were: avenging close losses from last year against Clarinda and St. Albert and advancing Andrew Lawrence to the state tournament in singles.