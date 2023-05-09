RED OAK — Shenandoah junior Andrew Lawrence qualified for the state singles tennis tournament for the third year in a row with a runner-up finish at the Class 1A District Tournament Monday, May 8, in Red Oak.

Lawrence was the top seed for the tournament and rolled to the final, losing just four total games in three matches, to sew up the state bid.

“It feels really good (to go back to state),” Lawrence said. “It’s good to be back and I’m hoping to make a good tournament run.”

Shenandoah’s Dylan Gray and Seth Zwickel teamed up to finish third in the doubles draw. Drake Riddle and Grant Barr led Clarinda’s effort on the day with one win, while Shenandoah’s Teagan Brunk also won one match.

Lawrence just missed out on claiming a district championship, losing a very entertaining championship match 6-0, 2-6, 6-4 to Southwest Valley’s Evan Timmerman.

“I think you can probably count on one hand the number of Mustangs who have been three-time state qualifiers,” Shenandoah head coach Brian Daoust said. “He just finds a way. He is tough to beat and has proven to so many people that the previous points mean very little as long as you win the next one. He faced (Brett) Erickson of Red Oak at his best, which was good for Andrew because he needed to be pushed. The finals was truly something to watch. What looked to be an all-out trouncing by Timmerman turned out to be a dog fight.”

Timmerman dominated the first set of the final, but Lawrence found his footing early in the second set and after some very long games in the middle of the set, Lawrence finished it quickly to force a third set. That third set was a classic with several long rallies. Timmerman took the lead early and was able to hang onto it to earn the district title.

“I had to change my game up a bit,” Lawrence said. “It was my old game and I went back to that. No matter what happened at that point, I was okay with it.”

Lawrence opened his day with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Clarinda’s Ben Miller and then beat Conner Wiley of Creston 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals before a 6-2, 6-0 win over Red Oak’s Erickson in the semifinals. Lawrence now turns his attention to the state tournament, May 23-24 in Waterloo. He only has one match win at state in two years and is hoping to add to that total this season.

“I want to medal,” Lawrence said, “and these next few weeks I’ll be practicing a lot and working on the things I need to work on.”

Gray and Zwickel won their first two matches, relatively easily, before struggling in a semifinal loss to Ben Batten and Brody Taylor of Glenwood.

“(Dylan and Seth) were so close,” Daoust said. “They have big spin serves and just got cold in the semifinal match with a lot of double faults. Other than that, 80% of the points were on their rackets and we just made too many errors. I wish I would have recognized this pairing a little earlier in the season, but they grew so much in such a short time. Seth has picked up a few ideas from Dylan, who has been our best doubles player all year. I was really happy they came away with some hardware.”

Gray and Zwickel opened with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Joshua LeRette and James Gass of Red Oak, and then the Shenandoah duo took down the tournament’s fourth-seed, Slate Goodvin-Kinnard and Logan Westlake of Southwest Valley 6-2, 6-2. They fell 6-4, 6-2 to the Glenwood team before beating Clarke’s Ayden Dinham and Nathaniel Rowe 8-5 in the third-place match.

Freshman Teagan Brunk nearly gave the Mustangs a third semifinalist. After a 6-1, 6-0 win over Des Moines Hoover’s Calvin Dang in the first round, Brunk took the first set from third-seeded Max DeVries of Red Oak 6-2 before dropping the next two sets 6-4 and 6-4.

“Teagan has all the shots. He is unpredictable and can put opponents in difficult spots,” Daoust said. “What really makes him dangerous is that he has little to no fear and can hit back against hard-paced forehands on a regular basis. Teagan definitely played some of his best tennis (Monday). I’m really impressed with how his mental game has improved this year.”

The other Mustangs in the doubles draw were Lucas Sun and Drew Morelock, who drew the top seed, and eventual champion, in Tyler Harger and Kayden Anderson of Glenwood, who won 6-1, 6-3.

“It was too bad that Lucas and Drew had to take on the champs in the first round,” Daoust said. “This duo is going to be nice for us down the stretch. They took the lead in the second set, but got messed up on service rotation and dropped a couple games. I think they were the fourth best team out there, which shows a lot about the depth of our team.”

For the Cardinals, they were able to score just one win on the day, but head coach Matt Bird felt his team performed well.

“Our guys had a great attitude and effort at districts,” Bird said. “No doubt there have been some bumps in the road this season, but I thought they used districts as an opportunity to go out and give it their best shot.”

Barr and Riddle opened with a 6-2, 6-0 win over the Des Moines Hoover duo of Tristian Dang and Mihn Nguyen in the first round before losing 6-2, 6-3 to Glenwood’s Batten and Taylor, who ended up as district runner-up.

“Drake and Grant played some of their best tennis of the season,” Bird said, “which is what I want to see from all of my team, especially the guys that are at the top of the lineup.”

Dillon Hunter and Ian Smith were the other doubles participants for the Cardinals and they lost 6-0, 6-3 to Braden Woods and Jonah Wemoff of Red Oak in the first round.

Miller drew Shenandoah’s Lawrence in the first round while Brady Cox dropped a 6-1, 6-0 decision to Gavin Millslagle of Creston.

“The attitude of the guys at practice and on Monday in Red Oak was great,” Bird said. “They showed some maturity and gave a great effort against some very good opponents.”

The team portion of the postseason is next for both the Cardinals and Mustangs with Clarinda traveling to Lewis Central and Shenandoah to Red Oak Friday for first round play in Class 1A Substate 8.