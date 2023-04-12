The Shenandoah Mustang tennis team clinched the dual win in singles to begin a 6-3 home victory over Atlantic Monday, April 10.

Shenandoah’s No. 1, Andrew Lawrence, was the only Mustang to win both of his matches as he beat Clevi Johnson 10-0 in singles and then teamed up with Dylan Gray for a 10-3 win over Johnson and Nolan Waters at No. 1 doubles.

Gray was the only Mustang to lose in singles, as he fell 10-6 to Waters.

Shenandoah’s Teagan Brunk had the closest win of the day as he beat Kinnick Juhl 11-10 at number four singles, winning the tiebreak by a 7-4 score.

Lucas Sun was a 10-4 winner for the Mustangs over Easton O’Brien at number three singles. The bottom two spots in the lineup both went Shenandoah’s way by a 10-7 score. Seth Zwickel beat Alex Rosenbaum at number five and Drew Morelock earned a 10-7 win over Nick Bennett at number six.

Atlantic turned the tables on the Mustangs by winning the numbers two and three doubles matches. Sun and Zwickel fell 10-7 to O’Brien and Juhl at number two, while Brunk and Morelock lost by a 10-8 score to Rosenbaum and Bennett at number three.

The Mustangs are home again Tuesday to take on St. Albert.