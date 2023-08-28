The Stanton/Essex Vikings opened their football season with a 54-16 home loss to Lenox Friday, Aug. 25.

After an 8-8 opening quarter, the Tigers scored the game’s next 46 points, spanning the middle two quarters, in securing the season opening win.

Lenox quarterback Gabe Funk rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns and added a passing touchdown.

Stanton/Essex was held to just 129 yards of offense. Jacob Martin led the ground game with 35 yards on nine carries and one touchdown. Simon Showalter added 27 yards and Nolan Grebin 23. Grebin passed for 38 yards and a touchdown. Gavin Ford had the receiving touchdown. Johnny Resh caught a pass for seven yards.

Derek Bartlett led the Viking defense with 8.5 tackles. Showalter and Brody Gibbs added 4.5 tackles each. Ford added four tackles while Resh, Grebin and Martin finished with 3.5 tackles each.

The Vikings open play in Class 8-Player District 10 Friday on the road against Exira-EHK.