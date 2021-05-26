 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lenox spoils Cowboy, Cowgirl home openers
0 comments

Lenox spoils Cowboy, Cowgirl home openers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sidney Softball

Pictured are members of the 2021 Sidney softball team. Front row, from left: Lily Peters, Mia Foster, Emily Hutt, Makenna Laumann, Jolie Sheldon, Maddy Hensley and Lilly Kingsolver. Back row, from left: Aunika Hayes, Fallon Sheldon, Kaden Payne, Harley Spurlock, Faith Brumbaugh, Sadie Thompson and Kandra Laumann.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Sidney Cowgirls couldn’t figure out Lenox pitcher TJ Stoaks in a 7-2 loss, while the Sidney Cowboys gave up 13 runs in the final inning in a 22-4 home loss to the Tigers.

Stoaks struck out 14 Cowgirls and gave up just two hits as the Tigers pulled away late to secure the win.

Jolie Sheldon and Fallon Sheldon had the two Sidney hits.

Makenna Laumann gave up all seven runs on 12 hits with just one walk as the Cowgirls fell to 0-1 on the season.

Sidney baseball gave up five runs in the first inning, but did a pretty good job against the Lenox bats after that until the seventh, when the Tigers put up 13.

Free passes were troublesome for the Cowboys, as Lenox’s five-run first inning came without a hit and the Tigers’ 13-run seventh frame came on just four hits.

Lenox’s offense took 15 walks and reached after being hit by a pitch an additional 10 times.

Sidney scored single runs in the third and fifth frames and then put up two in the seventh after Lenox’s big inning.

Brydon Huntley scored twice after a double in the third and a walk in the seventh. Leighton Whipple also scored twice after singles in the fifth and seventh frames.

Garett Phillips also had a pair of hits for the Cowboys, who fell to 0-2 on the season.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron shines in the Lakers win over the Suns

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics