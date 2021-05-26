Lenox spoils Cowboy, Cowgirl home openers

The Sidney Cowgirls couldn’t figure out Lenox pitcher TJ Stoaks in a 7-2 loss, while the Sidney Cowboys gave up 13 runs in the final inning in a 22-4 home loss to the Tigers.

Stoaks struck out 14 Cowgirls and gave up just two hits as the Tigers pulled away late to secure the win.

Jolie Sheldon and Fallon Sheldon had the two Sidney hits.

Makenna Laumann gave up all seven runs on 12 hits with just one walk as the Cowgirls fell to 0-1 on the season.

Sidney baseball gave up five runs in the first inning, but did a pretty good job against the Lenox bats after that until the seventh, when the Tigers put up 13.

Free passes were troublesome for the Cowboys, as Lenox’s five-run first inning came without a hit and the Tigers’ 13-run seventh frame came on just four hits.

Lenox’s offense took 15 walks and reached after being hit by a pitch an additional 10 times.

Sidney scored single runs in the third and fifth frames and then put up two in the seventh after Lenox’s big inning.

Brydon Huntley scored twice after a double in the third and a walk in the seventh. Leighton Whipple also scored twice after singles in the fifth and seventh frames.

Garett Phillips also had a pair of hits for the Cowboys, who fell to 0-2 on the season.